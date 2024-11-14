Pride Center’s Days After: A Community Dialogue and Election Debrief

After the 2024 election, the CSUN Pride Center, alongside the Student Union DREAM Center and Veterans Resource Center, hosted Days After: A Community Dialogue. The departments collaborated to support students and provide them with a safe space to share their emotions surrounding the election’s outcome.

The event took place on Thursday, Nov. 7. Students gathered at the USU Pride Center to find peace and community amidst what many considered a challenging time. Many participants share their thoughts and personal stories related to the election.

Most of the participants were of the LGBTQ+ community and DACA recipients, who expressed concerns about the upcoming presidential term and how future policies could possibly impact their education.

“I couldn’t have hoped for something better. I think for folks to be able to be vulnerable and let out their emotions… a lot of people need to heal, and so to just provide a space for people to heal in whatever ways [are] meaningful,” said Ren Stone, Pride Center supervisor. “I couldn’t have hoped for a better program.”

The event started with an exercise where students anonymously share words describing their feelings to create a word map. Participants were encouraged to speak if they felt comfortable.

While some students expressed a deep sense of grief, the unity and participation by both students and University Student Union (USU) faculty brought feelings of hope and trust. The organizers reiterated that, despite it all, students can work through challenges with the help of many campus resources available to support them.

“I’m just happy that the University Student Union was supportive of us holding an intentional space. I think it turned out really well,“ said Stone. “I think folks were able to share their thoughts, feelings, even personal experiences—people were very vulnerable.”

Throughout the event, faculty and students emphasized the importance of community and motivated one another to maintain and further build connections.

The USU faculty shared that when students organize as a community, they can create change. This was the message that resonated with students.

Pride Center President, Martel Okonji, recognized the importance of creating a safe space on campus where students can connect with their community and have conversations. This especially helps the USU learn what students may need going forward.

“It was good to get stuff off of their chest and really be able to identify with other folks. It was an accomplishment in the sense of giving them some space to name things they needed to name,” said Okonji. “It also provided some insight for us as support staff to know how to support and create spaces where folks can get some tools and skills to– kind of navigate moving forward.”

Okonji also reiterated that it was a space for any student to share their concerns and feelings, regardless of who they voted for in the election.

“We’re being really mindful and strategic, especially during the climate because for us, it’s important that it’s not about who voted for what, but really being able to support all of the students who are sharing concerns and experiencing anything holding them back.” said Okonji.