Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House

Hermanas Unidas, M.E.Ch.A de CSUN CSUN Colita de Rana, organized a Friendsgiving dinner at CSUN’s Chicano House on Tuesday, Nov. 18. The event encouraged their members to bring in their own foods and dine together, fostering connections among the three Latine/Chicano clubs.

Kayla Rodriguez, president of Hermanas Unidas de CSUN, is a member of all three clubs. Rodriguez felt that they should all connect at an event.

“Basically, I wanted to collaborate with other clubs on campus like ours to come in. We hadn’t had much collaborations in the past, especially culture clubs. I wanted to build a bond with them. The event went well, everyone had a blast, and I’m grateful to organize it with two amazing presidents,” said Rodriguez.

Before eating, they gathered together to share good news and ways to get involved with their communities. They highlighted several upcoming fundraisers aimed at supporting others during the holiday season.

One is Cora’s Crafts Holidays Toy Drive, which helps local families that have kids with disabilities and financial issues. People interested can contact them on their website and make a reservation to deliver an unwrapped present. Another is USPS Operation Santa, where people can pick a letter sent to Santa’s official address and send them a gift they wanted with a note attached. Finally, Hermanas Unidas presented a Children’s Book Drive, allowing people to buy books and donate them to an elementary student, many of whom come from low-income immigrant families.

After taking care of all that, the members started chatting and doing activities. One of these was making “Bestie Decorations,” where everyone can choose gingerbread, snowman and Santa Claus decorations to glue together before hanging onto the Christmas lights they put across the house.

“When I think about the event, it is a great way for us students from Chicano families to continue to connect with one another, laugh and make arts and crafts. Especially since winter is coming, and we wanted to add more love to the Chicano House,” said Génesis Zárate Guerrero, vice president of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN.

Ofelia Esparza, president of CSUN Colita de Rana, stated the reason behind the Friendsgiving is also what started the clubs.

“The purpose of these clubs is to create a community and stay connected with your roots, especially of a very rich culture. Doubly so if you’re first generation or been around here for a while. So people can meet people with life stories like theirs or have different ones,” said Esparza.

To get more involved with the clubs, individuals can visit their social media pages. Hermanas Unidas de

CSUN provides information on how to become an active member through their newsletter and Instagram. Similarly, CSUN colita de Rana posts updates on upcoming events on their Instagram. And those interested in supporting M.E.Ch.A de CSUN can find a list of needed supplies and stay informed about events by following their Instagram.