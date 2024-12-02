The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Chromakopia Album Review and Camp Flog Gnaw 2024

Devin Huynh and LAUREN KOSICH
December 2, 2024
Devin Huynh
Cam Flog Gnaw 2024 Festival Grounds
Tyler the Creator – Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 (Devin Huynh)

Tens of thousands of people gathered outside the gates of the Dodger Stadium as security and staff frantically acted to maintain an organized crowd. Instead, this was an event curated by Los Angeles-based Rapper, Tyler the Creator, as he hosted his 10th annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival on Nov. 16 and 17.

Camp Flog Gnaw (CFG) is Tyler’s own curated festival, which he has been running since 2012. This year marked the 10th anniversary and the lineup was unveiled in a coded crossword puzzle. The puzzle was slowly revealed on Instagram over an hour, stirring excitement among fans. In addition, headliner Playboi Carti performed not only at Camp Flog Gnaw, but also at Complex Con the same weekend.

The gates opened at noon and despite the chaotic crowd and confusion over where the line started and ended, it was evident that Tyler had clearly been able to bring together fans across the nation– even the world– to celebrate a mixture of hip-hop, indie, rock, and creative contemporary music. Hosted again by AEG and Goldenvoice, the festival did a fairly good job of keeping every artist on time and making sure each set didn’t go over schedule, with the Exception of Erykah Badu.

Cam Flog Gnaw 2024 Ferris Wheel (Devin Huynh)

At the festival, fans had the opportunity to see artists such as Playboi Carti, Tyler the Creator, Sexyy Red, Daniel Caesar, and many more. This festival is certainly personal and homebound for Tyler, as he is from Hawthorne, California and the festival is a great medium to bring together various artists and fans.

Day 2 of the festival saw an increase in crowd size due to the reopening of the waitlist tickets. However, this slightly backfired during Playboi Carti’s closing headlining set, which led to a minor case of crowd crush. The Daily Sundial was on-site and we do have to say, it was a quite violent and scary experience, as hundreds of fans trampled and crawled over each other for air in the mosh pits. Playboi Carti performed a rage-filled electric set per usual and even brought out The Weekend in promotion of their latest track, “Timeless.”
Following the festival, Tyler performed a 56-minute set on Oct. 27, at the newly built Intuit Dome, featuring tracks exclusively from his newest album “Chromakopia.” While we’ve seen Tyler’s love-infatuated phases from his past albums, “Igor” and “Flower Boy”, as well as his rebellious teenage phases in “Bastard” and “Wolf,” Chromkopia was something his fans had never seen before. This was not an incredibly fun or joyous album but rather a darker, deeper approach to his life experiences and success, while still having a quirky Tyler twang to it. It was filled with twinges of paranoia, an unmistakable edge, and unique features ranging from artists like Glorilla to Lil Wayne.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Swings (Devin Huynh)

Through “Chromakopia,” Tyler addressed personal topics he had not previously explored. The track “Like Him” tackled the topic of Tyler’s abandonment issues from his absent father, while other tracks such as “Noid” and “Hey Jane” covered his paranoia and fear of having children and the ill intentions of the public after fame and success.
Other tracks such as “Balloon” played on lighter and more whimsical notes. Balloon is my personal favorite of the album due to its bubbly yet raw and twangy vibe. Doechii’s feature was unlike anything else in her discography. I love it when artists step outside of their bubble and show an entirely different side of their style. Overall, the album did a great job of mixing genres and covering a different set of deeper topics than any previous Tyler album. Tyler continuously proves that he can reinvent his style and speak on topics that would once never be considered to be in a rap song. The hard-hitting, dark, yet quirky style of Chromakopia truly encourages fans to be themselves and find their own style.
And the hype continues, as Tyler is set to have a Chromakopia tour starting in February 2025. His world tour was announced via Instagram through a military skit-style video featuring openers Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. From zero releases since March 2023, to a 10th annual festival, a world tour, and a new album release, Tyler is certainly making 2024 his year.

Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup Crossword Puzzle Poster. (Goldenvoice/AEG )
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 title screen. Captured on PS5.
Review: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 brings the fun back to the casual gamer
Like A Dragon: Yakuza review—A mixed bag and distorted dragon
Like A Dragon: Yakuza review—A mixed bag and distorted dragon
Start Menu
Sparking! Zero Review: What-If stories with explosive fights and challenges
Silent Hill 2 Protagonist, James Sunderland, looking at himself in a mirror, existentially pondering his arrival at Silent Hill. Captured on PS5.
Review: Silent Hill 2’s Remake Revives the Franchise with a Stellar Reimagining
CSUN Theatre's second production, "Guarded" was hosted in the Little Theatre in Nordhoff Hall on Oct. 16-19.
CSUN Theater Production, ‘Guarded.’ Blends humor and Heartache
Photo courtesy of Acasola.
CSUN’s ‘A Cappella’ Group, Acasola unites voices and cultivates leaders
More in Culture
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.
Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
Four Down, Many To Go: CSUN Nigerian Student Association Prepares Student Movie Night
Four Down, Many To Go: CSUN Nigerian Student Association Prepares Student Movie Night
Celebration of Life for Dr. Boris Ricks at Orchard Conference Hall on November 13, 2024.
Celebration of Life for Dr. Boris
The DREAM Center's Graduate School Workshop allowed students to share their own perspectives and learn more about pursuing a master's degree.
DREAM Center shows Undocumented students a pathway to Grad School
Panelists left to right Patrick Johnson, Tyrone Fox, Shanté Morgan, Dr. Lizbeth Gant Britton and Dr. Cedric Hackett.
Africana Studies: Past and future unite
More in Featured
Photo courtesy of Cultivating Local Knowledge.
Cultivating Local Knowledge’s First Seed Swap Preview: Learning and Exchanging
Matador forward Keonte Jones, 7, slams the ball over a Nobel Knight defender which electrified the crowd at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN Starts Strong With 6-2 Record After Thanksgiving Road Trip To Montana
CSUN Women’s Soccer forward Cassidy Imperial-Pham, 18, protects the ball from Hawaii Women’s Soccer defender Zabiola Zamora,19, at the Matador Soccer Field on Oct. 3, 2024.
Column: CSUN Women’s Soccer Shows Progress in Brewer’s Inaugural Season
Left to right: USC women's basketball forward-center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard Avery Howell, 23, defend against CSUN women's basketball players as CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, makes a screen for guard Erica Adams, 20, to get the ball which is being guarded by Malia Samuels, 10, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams' Journey as a Matador
Left to right: USC's forward center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard JuJu Watkins try to defend as CSUN center Yves Cox, 5, sets a screen on Watkins, leaving guard-forward Jenna Kilty, 0, open to shoot at the three-point line on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week