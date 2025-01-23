© Pure Noise Records

Golden Years – State Champs

This bumping pop-punk track from State Champs brings new meaning to enjoying your life’s “Golden Years” and staying true to yourself. The themes especially stand out in the song’s bridge: “Facing what’s up ahead / I hope I never forget me, forget me.”

© 8123 Records

Someone’s Disaster – Beach Weather

Beach Weather’s euphoric track “Someone’s Disaster,” is the perfect song to welcome in a year filled with possibilities of love and living with your favorite people. The indie rock song creates a lively soundtrack for trying out new things this year through its instrumentals and strong vocals from frontman Nick Santino.

© 10K Projects

Growing Song – COIN

Staying on the theme of new beginnings, this mellow track by COIN explores the feelings of becoming a new version of yourself. It is the ninth track off their newest album “I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore,” themed around the members’ personal growth over the course of their 10 years being a band.

© Columbia Records

GONE, GONE / THANK YOU – Tyler, The Creator

One of the classic tracks off “IGOR” follows Tyler, The Creator as he reflects on finding peace and the good times after things didn’t go quite his way with a relationship. It serves as a reminder that while life will have its ups and downs, embracing the good with the bad is important.