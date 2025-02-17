The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Paul Barnes Blends Piano and Chant in Tribute

Nicole Paquette, Reporter
February 17, 2025
Nicole Paquette
Paul Barnes playing at Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall, February 8, 2025

Paul Barnes, an American pianist and chanter, filled the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall with the sounds of a piano and Greek Orthodox chant on Friday, Feb. 8. Barns presented a re-enchantment of music by Philip Glass and a chant recital.

Before the performance began, Barnes came out while the audience applauded in anticipation of the show. Barnes then explained he would be performing a recreation of his Philip Glass recital.

In the first half, Barnes told the audience the show was a reprise of one of his recent performances inside Richard Serra’s sculpture, “Greenpoint,” on the University of Nebraska’s campus. Barnes then played the first song, an epilogue from “Monsters of Grace,” which was a song created by Barnes and Glass.

Barnes’s next work was a transcription of the conclusion to Glass’s opera “Satyagraha.” He described how this piece began his meaningful relationship with Glass’s music. It was the first piece Barnes was given in their initial meeting, which shows its importance to Barnes.

“I thought the performance was interesting. I came to this thinking it was going to be just piano, but I was pleasantly surprised that he had a Greek Orthodox chant.” Kevin Pacheco said, a senior at CSUN. “I wasn’t expecting that, but it was my favorite part.”

After the first half of the Philip Glass recital, Barnes exited the stage to then break. While the audience rumbled with curiosity, Barnes reappeared and explained that he would be doing the Greek Orthodox chant, which he had selected as a theme for the “re-resurrection” of Christ.

A Greek Orthodox chant is the official music of the Greek Orthodox Church, typically chanted by a choir. A big moment in the recital was when Barnes prepared to start his chant. He called out to the crowd to sing for him. Music students in the audience who had been instructed to help him with his chant then sang a low hum, and the group hummed together while Barnes chanted.

“I especially liked the piece that was directly after the chanting,” said Skylar Dean, a student from the University of California, Santa Barbara. “I liked how it was very smooth and then there would be a tone change indicated by very sharp notes playing over and over.”

Barnes had previously explained that this was meant to represent divine inspiration.

Throughout the close of the recital, Barnes played his final few songs on the piano. The audience was enthralled as he played exciting pieces that filled the auditorium with his musical talent.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Culture
Zane Casimir, Ashely McNelis, and Axelle Toussaint discussing the risks the artists they reviewed took to create their crafts with moderator Miguel de Baca
"If I ever only talk to myself about my work, it’s never going to go very far"
From Left, Gant-Britton, Cedric Hackett, Nyasha Masenda, Thabiso Masenda, Jordan Bass, Shirley Neal, and Maureen Elias present at the AfroCentric Style talk on Feb 5 at CSUN's Lake Terrace Room
Emmy Award Winner - Shirley Neal Explores Black Identity in Pop Culture @ CSUN
"Manzanita" (2024) oil and paint stick on canvas by Jacqueline Valenzuela.
CSUN Art Galleries celebrate Chicanas with “Bajitas y Suavecitas” exhibit
Left to right: sofistolethemoon (Sofia Guerra) performs with Matthew Lombardi playing the drums, and Audrey Gomes playing bass during the VOVE End of Year Showcase at the Guitar Merchant in West Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024.
VOVE's End of Year Showcase: A celebration of music
Christian Ruiz-Mendoza, Cesar Hernandez and Abel Cecchi (left to right) jam out and play their instruments at the same time
CSUN students shine in fire relief jazz show
Left to right: CSUN students Bachir Resagui (piano), Edward Page (violin) and Mattix Le (viola) perform during the Chamber Music Student Ensembles at the Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
CSUN’s Music Department is in perfect harmony with success
More in Featured
Middle blocker Nir Eitan, 15, yells the CSUN chant for his teammates as a call and response during the game against UCLA on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Matadors hold off Warriors for fifth consecutive win
CSUN players and coaching staff cheer after a defensive stop against UC Riverside center Joel Armotrading, 21, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Column: CSUN men’s basketball on the verge of historical season
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Opinion: Death of Democracy and the Democratic Party
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. taking off at the beginning of a race.
CSUN takes home five individual wins in Wolf Pack Classic
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Veteran Resources at The Blend
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
Get creative at the Creative Maker studio
More in Uncategorized
CSUN sophomore Tiara Westbrook, 55, swings at the ball during a doubleheader against the Pacific Tigers at Matador Diamond in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 14.
CSUN softball falls short in home loss to Seattle
CSUN guard Scotty Washington, 12, taking on a defender vs. Cal Poly at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Feb. 15, 2025.
CSUN men’s basketball defeats Cal Poly in comeback thriller
CSUN outside hitter Joao Avila, 5 and libero Chris Karnezis, 8, share a hug on the court after scoring a point against the opposing team, Jessup University, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Column: CSUN men’s volleyball win five straight
The Glenn Omatsu House on the campus of California State University, Northridge, on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif. Closed last semester for renovations, it will host the Omatsu House Welcome Back BBQ next Wednesday. (Michael Goldsmith)
AASPP celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander communities
CSUN forward Grady Lewis going up for a dunk vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024
CSUN’s defense stands tall, shuts down CSUB in rematch win
Illustration by Tania Huerta
Opinion: New Year’s resolutions are an excuse to not change