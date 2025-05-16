THPS Fest combines new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 details with electrifying live performances

The Sundial was invited to THPS Fest, a fan event where Activision, AEG Presents and Goldenvoice invited guests and members of the press to the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8. Inside, guests got to preview the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 and witness live performances from punk bands Urethane and The Adolescent and rap artists, Danny Brown and Lupe Fiasco.

When entering the El Rey Theatre, a Taco Bell and Red Bull truck were blaring music onto Wilshire Blvd., and posters of THPS 1-4, 1+2 and 3+4 decorated the walls next to the red carpet that featured skaters and guests for the event.

THPS 3+4 Preview



Before the red carpet began, I got a chance to play THPS 3+4 before the release on July 11, 2025. Even though there is a demo releasing for those who pre-ordered the game in June, the demo at THPS Fest features way more content, including five levels from THPS3, three levels from THPS4 and an original level made for this remake, “Waterpark.” These ar

en’t all the levels in the final game, and gameplay aspects are subject to change, but it seems close since the release is coming up soon.

With all that aside, how was the game? Considering this is a sequel to the THPS 1+2 remake from 2020, I’m glad to say it plays mostly the same, which is amazing because this is technically a new developer making this remake. The fantastical, arcade-style, skating gameplay is rad, and Iron Galaxy translates Vicarious Visions’ (now known as Blizzard Albany) original work well, faithfully recreates THPS3 and 4’s aged locales into modern marvels with 4K graphics, making levels like Rio from THPS3 almost unrecognizable with its vibrant colors and lighting.

What isn’t as “faithful” is how THPS4’s career mode with NPCs giving the player goals got changed to the classic two-minute timed run like the previous games in this remake. It makes sense from a gameplay and design perspective to keep the two games similar, but it feels so peculiar that a feature initially praised for breathing new life into the series in 2002 is removed in the remake 23 years later.

We’ll have to wait and see the full release, but THPS 3+4 is a smooth ride so far.

A big announcement at the event was that “Jackass” star and skater Bam Margera will return as a playable skater, which had fans of the games happy to see him return. Originally, during the game’s announcement, Margera was missing from the skater line-up, even though he was originally featured in THPS 3 and 4. This exclusion at the time caused fans and gaming publications to criticize Activision’s decision, but Tony Hawk personally sought out for him to be included.

THPS Fest Event Attractions



Aside from the gameplay lounge to test out THPS3+4, there were a few attractions guests could interact with. There were photo-ops with a throne made from skateboards and a photo with Frosted Flakes cereal mascot, Tony the Tiger, creating a clash between Tony the Tiger and Tony Hawk. They also gave limited edition, THPS 3+4 marked boxes of Frosted Flakes cereal, which promotes a Tony the Tiger skateboard

that is unlockable in the game.

Second-hand and vintage clothing platform Depop was also at the event, which had guests choose either a skateboard or clothing item to be personalized by graffiti artist Neck Face.

Depop is one of the many brands featured in the game, with skateboard decks, clothing and in-game billboards being seen in the game. Brand and Marketing Director at Depop, Steve Dool, spoke about the collaboration between their brand and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Dool said, “there’s so much overlap between the players of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and the people we try to reach, who use Depop and skate style in particular, is kind of ‘evergreen.’ It’s always a well of inspiration – a deep well at that – so that is why we all came together.”

At the red carpet, various skaters and artists performing later that night posed for photos and gave interviews.

Pro skater, Kareem Campbell, has been a THPS mainstay since the first game in 1999 and talked about how different THPS 3+4 is shaping up to be.

“It’s an evolution of a lot of the tricks, the graphics and everything else, and the more capabilities they were able to do in the game. So like the balance and all of that was five steps up. Every game ends up being a step-up, step-up, step-up,” said Campbell.

Punk band The Adolescents were also on the red carpet, and lead vocalist Tony Reflex spoke about coming back to THPS 3+4.

“It’s great, it was great on the last game, so it’ll be really cool to have this happen again,” said Reflex.

THPS Fest Performances



Just as the first band, Urethane, was about to start the performance, Tony Hawk gave a speech thanking everyone for coming to the event and supporting his game series for years and years.

Urethane is a pop-punk band from San Diego, which legendary skater, Steve Caballero, is the guitarist for the band and has also been in many of the THPS games. Urethane was a great start to the night, as many associate the game series with punk songs, Urethane felt just at home with the crowd getting into it with their songs.

The Adolescents were next, and they almost brought the house down. Their song “Amoeba” was featured in THPS 3 and is returning in THPS 3+4. Once they finished their set with the song, a mosh pit instantly started, setting the tone for the night.

Going from punk to rap wasn’t too harsh a transition, as Danny Brown’s experimental and upbeat rap felt amazing, especially with “Ain’t it Funny,” which got the crowd moving. Brown was in his element when performing, acting like he owned the place with his flair.

The showstopper was Lupe Fiasco, who played all his hits, including “Superstar,” “The Show Goes On” and “Kick, Push,” a skater-themed song that was a perfect fit for THPS Fest. Fiasco was an absolute showman, dancing and jumping with his songs while also doing crowd work and getting the crowd involved with his songs.

Final Thoughts

THPS Fest was an absolute blast. It perfectly represented skating culture and live music, with an iconic game series as the backdrop. THPS 3+4 plays great, even with its quirks. There were cool activities and sensational performances from punk and rap artists.

THPS 3+4 releases on July 11, 2025, and special thanks to AEG Presents for inviting The Sundial to the event.