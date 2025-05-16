The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

THPS Fest combines new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 details with electrifying live performances

Jesse Illanes, Culture Editor
May 16, 2025
Jesse Illanes
The El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, with their marquee lettering, featuring THPS Fest in Los Angeles on May 8, 2025.

The Sundial was invited to THPS Fest, a fan event where Activision, AEG Presents and Goldenvoice invited guests and members of the press to the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles on May 8. Inside, guests got to preview the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 and witness live performances from punk bands Urethane and The Adolescent and rap artists, Danny Brown and Lupe Fiasco.

When entering the El Rey Theatre, a Taco Bell and Red Bull truck were blaring music onto Wilshire Blvd., and posters of THPS 1-4, 1+2 and 3+4 decorated the walls next to the red carpet that featured skaters and guests for the event.

The entrance at the El Rey Theatre during THPS Fest, featuring a “skateboard throne,” promoting the upcoming release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4, releasing on July 11, 2025.

THPS 3+4 Preview

Before the red carpet began, I got a chance to play THPS 3+4 before the release on July 11, 2025. Even though there is a demo releasing for those who pre-ordered the game in June, the demo at THPS Fest features way more content, including five levels from THPS3, three levels from THPS4 and an original level made for this remake, “Waterpark.” These ar

Overview angle of guests of THPS Fest playing an early version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 at the “Gameplay Lounge” inside the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jesse Illanes)

en’t all the levels in the final game, and gameplay aspects are subject to change, but it seems close since the release is coming up soon.

With all that aside, how was the game? Considering this is a sequel to the THPS 1+2 remake from 2020, I’m glad to say it plays mostly the same, which is amazing because this is technically a new developer making this remake. The fantastical, arcade-style, skating gameplay is rad, and Iron Galaxy translates Vicarious Visions’ (now known as Blizzard Albany) original work well, faithfully recreates THPS3 and 4’s aged locales into modern marvels with 4K graphics, making levels like Rio from THPS3 almost unrecognizable with its vibrant colors and lighting.

What isn’t as “faithful” is how THPS4’s career mode with NPCs giving the player goals got changed to the classic two-minute timed run like the previous games in this remake. It makes sense from a gameplay and design perspective to keep the two games similar, but it feels so peculiar that a feature initially praised for breathing new life into the series in 2002 is removed in the remake 23 years later.

We’ll have to wait and see the full release, but THPS 3+4 is a smooth ride so far.

A big announcement at the event was that “Jackass” star and skater Bam Margera will return as a playable skater, which had fans of the games happy to see him return. Originally, during the game’s announcement, Margera was missing from the skater line-up, even though he was originally featured in THPS 3 and 4. This exclusion at the time caused fans and gaming publications to criticize Activision’s decision, but Tony Hawk personally sought out for him to be included.

THPS Fest Event Attractions

Aside from the gameplay lounge to test out THPS3+4, there were a few attractions guests could interact with. There were photo-ops with a throne made from skateboards and a photo with Frosted Flakes cereal mascot, Tony the Tiger, creating a clash between Tony the Tiger and Tony Hawk. They also gave limited edition, THPS 3+4 marked boxes of Frosted Flakes cereal, which promotes a Tony the Tiger skateboard

Second-hand and vintage clothing platform, Depop’s booth, featuring customized clothing and skateboard decks by graffiti artist, Neck Face at THPS Fest inside the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. (Jesse Illanes)

that is unlockable in the game.

Second-hand and vintage clothing platform Depop was also at the event, which had guests choose either a skateboard or clothing item to be personalized by graffiti artist Neck Face.

Depop is one of the many brands featured in the game, with skateboard decks, clothing and in-game billboards being seen in the game. Brand and Marketing Director at Depop, Steve Dool, spoke about the collaboration between their brand and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Dool said, “there’s so much overlap between the players of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and the people we try to reach, who use Depop and skate style in particular, is kind of ‘evergreen.’ It’s always a well of inspiration – a deep well at that – so that is why we all came together.”

At the red carpet, various skaters and artists performing later that night posed for photos and gave interviews.

Pro skater, Kareem Campbell, has been a THPS mainstay since the first game in 1999 and talked about how different THPS 3+4 is shaping up to be.

“It’s an evolution of a lot of the tricks, the graphics and everything else, and the more capabilities they were able to do in the game. So like the balance and all of that was five steps up. Every game ends up being a step-up, step-up, step-up,” said Campbell.

Punk band The Adolescents were also on the red carpet, and lead vocalist Tony Reflex spoke about coming back to THPS 3+4.

“It’s great, it was great on the last game, so it’ll be really cool to have this happen again,” said Reflex.

THPS Fest Performances

Just as the first band, Urethane, was about to start the performance, Tony Hawk gave a speech thanking everyone for coming to the event and supporting his game series for years and years.

Urethane is a pop-punk band from San Diego, which legendary skater, Steve Caballero, is the guitarist for the band and has also been in many of the THPS games. Urethane was a great start to the night, as many associate the game series with punk songs, Urethane felt just at home with the crowd getting into it with their songs.

Fullerton, California punk band, The Adolescents, performing at the THPS Fest concert at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Adolescents were next, and they almost brought the house down. Their song “Amoeba” was featured in THPS 3 and is returning in THPS 3+4. Once they finished their set with the song, a mosh pit instantly started, setting the tone for the night.

Going from punk to rap wasn’t too harsh a transition, as Danny Brown’s experimental and upbeat rap felt amazing, especially with “Ain’t it Funny,” which got the crowd moving. Brown was in his element when performing, acting like he owned the place with his flair.

The showstopper was Lupe Fiasco, who played all his hits, including “Superstar,” “The Show Goes On” and “Kick, Push,” a skater-themed song that was a perfect fit for THPS Fest. Fiasco was an absolute showman, dancing and jumping with his songs while also doing crowd work and getting the crowd involved with his songs.

Final Thoughts

THPS Fest was an absolute blast. It perfectly represented skating culture and live music, with an iconic game series as the backdrop. THPS 3+4 plays great, even with its quirks. There were cool activities and sensational performances from punk and rap artists.

THPS 3+4 releases on July 11, 2025, and special thanks to AEG Presents for inviting The Sundial to the event.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts and Entertainment
From left, Moctesuma Esparza, activist and executive producer of the film Selena; presents an award with co-hosts, Sonia Balcazar and Kiarybel Lara at the Mexican-American Film & Television Festival 2025.
Mexican-American Film & Television Festival highlights important Latino stories and filmmakers
From left to right: Jules Thompson, Gisele Matocq, Summer Cortez, Jack Sheppard, Cayla Rose Guili, Julien Thompson, and Ronni Hinch
A powerful performance: Matilda the Musical takes the stage
Soulcalibur II, running on the Nintendo Switch 2 via Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics.
The Sundial’s hands-on the Switch 2: Metroid Prime 4, Cyberpunk 2077 and everything in between
The Nintendo Switch 2 being displayed with its three modes of play in the showroom section of the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience: Los Angeles.
The Sundial’s hands-on the Switch 2: Exciting new hardware and premier titles
Illustration by Amy Sandoval.
Rewriting the Fairy Tale: The Rachel Zegler Backlash and What Disney Got Wrong
During “The Old Maid and the Thief,” Miss Todd and Miss Pinkerton react in shock while reading the paper in Shigemi Matsumoto Recital Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, April 4, 2025.
CSUN Opera showcases two classic opera performances
More in Culture
From left, John McCrea, Jakob Nowell, and Matt Quinn perform at the Beach Life Music Festival from May 2 to 4.
Star-studded lineup takes to the shore at BeachLife Festival
Members of the MataFurs posing at Manzanita Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
MataFurs debuts as CSUN’s first Furry Club
Photo courtesy of Studio Mir/Netflix.
Netflix’s Devil May Cry Review: A fun but flawed portrayal
Playboi Carti performs at Rolling Loud on the Gopuff (Main) Stage on day two, Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Carti, curfews and crowds: What happened at Rolling Loud L.A.
Jae Tabora-Aguilar is crowned as best dressed for the Queer Prom held in the Northridge Center of the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, April 3, 2025.
A Night of Enchantment and Celebration: Queer Prom at CSUN
Players participating in USU Student Center's Billiard Tournament on Thursday, April 3 in the Games Room of the USU.
Students Chalk Up Good Times at USU Billiards Tournament
More in Featured
Photo by Dylan Michaud on Unsplash Photo by Dylan Michaud on Unsplash
OPINION: Grieving is difficult. And that is okay.
Kimberly J. Brown attends CSUN graduation with a bachelor's degree in business management as a part of the Class of 2011 at Northridge, Calif.
From Marnie to Matador: Trading magic for business management at CSUN
Diego Gutierrez throws a pitch during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.
Diego Gutierrez: Making adjustments on and off the field
Dave Blancett and his daughter, Alexis Blancett, pose for the camera during her high school graduation ceremony in 2000 in Burbank, CA. Both father and daughter continued their education at CSUN and will be walking together during commencement in 2025.
Like father, like daughter: A CSUN graduation shared
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
CSUN Softball earns nine all conference selections
Associated Students President Katie Karroum poses for a photo in her office at California State University, Northridge in Northridge, Calif. on May 5, 2025.
Associated Students formally condemns executive orders targeting higher education