Lets get groovy: UK DJs step in

UK DJs are becoming more and more popular, going from underground scenes to the main stages of international festivals. Their increasing popularity demonstrates the economic strength and cultural influence of the British electronic music scene.

The Third UK Electronic Music Industry Report (2025) shows that 310 electronic music festivals attracted millions of visitors and brought in hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue in 2024, contributing an estimated £2.4 billion to the UK economy. The report highlights the UK’s position as a global capital for electronic music, how the genre is driving cultural trends and economic growth across recorded music, events and live performances.

Elijah Dictor, a CSUN graduate student and music publishing intern at Insomniac, spoke about the rise of UK artists in America.

In the U.S, the popularity of UK artists comes in different eras, the 90s was popular for techno and jungle which had acts like Underworld. In the 2010s, dubstep was on the rise with artists like Doctor P and Flux Pavillion. When entering the 2020s, there is a change from dubstep to UK house music and UK garage.

“Now in the 2020s we are seeing a rise of British house music and UK Garage with acts like MPH, Max Dean, and Michael Bibi seeing widespread success in the US market,” Dictor said. “I feel that the US is a few years behind the UK musically so this is a naturally occurring thing with the passage of time.”

With well known UK festivals such as Creamfields, Park Life and Hide & Seek, many DJs have been able to show their own style of electronic music and do collaboration sets with other DJs and producers.

Manchester-raised Josh Baker and Leeds-natives duo Prospa performed their B2B set at Hide & Seek Festival, where they were able to be creative with their music and provide an experience on the dance floor.

Baker’s back-to-back with Prospa at Hide & Seek festival in Weston Park, United Kingdom, was not a quick highlight – it was a sensational dance experience that gradually drew the audience further into the heart of contemporary UK electronic music. The set allowed everyone in the crowd to dance to the groove which created a positive energy and gave a sense of community.

Baker and Prospa approached the slot as a soft build up rather than a quick series of drops. Warm low-end grooves, rolling percussion and delicate progressions that established a grounded tone were all part of the earliest stages’ trend toward moderation.

As the set continued, the blends were longer and the transitions were not rushed. It reminds people that great DJing is more about momentum than it is about moments. Hide & Seek’s readiness to commit to a nearly three-hour B2B set also shows a more significant change in festival culture in the UK.

Social media-friendly moments remain important, but promoters are becoming more aware of the crucial role that artistic credibility plays in allowing audience interaction and creative freedom. This approach reflects broader trends in the UK’s electronic industry, where festivals are as much cultural venues as entertainment events.

According to the Night Time Industries Association, the economic impact of the electronic music industry was reported, with recorded music generating £210.6 million (up 16%), festivals contributing £567.8 million (up 9%) and other live electronic music events generating £285.5 million (up 5%).

The way UK DJs and producers have developed their careers has also contributed to some of this success. Many who started in the underground club scene now go smoothly to festival stages without losing their technical skills.

In addition to expanding their audiences, this interaction between club and festival enhances their creative identities. Longer festival sets, like the one performed by Baker and Prospa, allow them to explore styles that are not possible in shorter sets.

Music Industry professor Andrew Surmani spoke about UK clubs and festivals carrying new talent and being able to use it as a platform.

“There’s been some innovations in UK club nights, pirate radio and festivals have always incubated new talent, giving DJs a great platform before they hit the global stage,” Surmani said. “It’s not just these vessels in the UK – the DJ artist from the UK going to other festivals as well. That reinforces the UK as a source for content and also a hub for influential electronic music.”

The rise of UK DJs and festivals caused a big increase in music tourism. UK Music’s Hometown Glory report shows that 23.5 million music tourists attended live events and festivals throughout the nation in 2024, generating a record £10 billion for the UK economy.

Industry reports like Musicians Union state that even while the live music industry in the UK is flourishing, there are still underlying factors at work, such as growing expenses for traveling performers and the closing of smaller festivals and venues. These elements show that maintaining an ideal environment even in the face of development demands ongoing assistance for both grassroots infrastructure and up-and-coming talent.

Josh Baker B2B Prospa captured the present state of UK electronic music. Extended performances like this show a scene that values creative depth as much as mass appeal. As festivals grow in cultural and economic significance, the rise in popularity of UK DJs rises both domestically and internationally.

“The community is very welcoming, kind and non-judgemental,” said CTVA student Andrea Cuellar. “Personally, I think the most memorable part is the music; but it’s also how I can dress how l want and dance without worrying about what people think about me or how I look.”

With the rise of UK electronic music, the scene has created a sense of community on the dance floor and will continue to bring more people together.