Comedian Trevor Wallace comes to his ‘favorite glorified community college’

Stand-up comedian Trevor Wallace gave matadors priceless laughs at the Associated Students’ Big Comedy show last Wednesday. Wallace first entered the comedy scene through the early 2000’s social media platform, Vine, creating skits that marked the beginning of his comedy career.

Wallace has a total of 16 million fans across TikTok and Instagram and has been featured on platforms such as Comedy Central, MTV, Barstool Sports, Buzzfeed and Complex. Concluding his 60-day city tour, the comedian-writer is now doing a college tour, performing his best one-liners and humorous stories on university campuses.

The show was held at the University Student Union Plaza del Sol Performance Hall, where students filled every seat in the auditorium. Wallace opened the show with lively energy as he asked students which colleges they applied to and whether CSUN was their first choice.

Seeing the crowd’s silent reaction, he then spoke about his own experience.

“I didn’t even apply to Northridge,” Wallace said. “They emailed me and they were like, ‘Please, please, please, we need more white guys.’”

The crowd grew louder with laughter as Wallace continued to make jokes amongst the audience. At one point, he labeled a 33-year-old college student a “Dad-a-dor,” a twist on the CSUN mascot, the Matador.

Wallace said he applied to California State University, Chico, but was unfortunately not admitted. “Do you know how dumb you have to be to not get into Chico State?” he said.

He then recalled his mother’s reaction to the rejection letter. Wallace said his mother responded, “Oh, thank God, because if you went there, you would have gotten an STD.”

Belly laughs were bouncing off the walls by this time as Wallace continued with his risque set, being highly interactive with the crowd.

Although from Illinois, the comedian primarily lives in the Valley and shared his love for the community.

“You always know you’re in the valley when you start seeing Honda Civics with anime tiddies stickers on it,” Wallace said.

The 45-minute show featured jokes tailored to the crowd, along with some personal stories and adventures Wallace had while being on tour. He recalled a time when he was in Portland, Oregon, and went to a local coffee shop that was “trying to do too much.”

The coffee shop had a sign in cursive that said, “We don’t have wifi, talk to each other like it’s 1754.” At the time, he was on tour with another comedian. Upon reading the sign, they looked at each other, and the friend replied, “You better f—- not talk to me.”

Following his set, Wallace gave a handshake to a hard-of-hearing guest in the front row and thanked the interpreter up front.

Wallace concluded his setup with a big thanks to the CSUN community and to Associated Students (AS). He told the audience he had a great time before walking off stage.