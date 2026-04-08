CRIME REPORT: Suspect arrested for a DUI

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of March 29 to April 4.

Sunday, March 29

There is nothing to report.

Monday, March 30

These crime logs were reported on March 30; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

From March 26 to March 30, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s electric bicycle in Jacaranda Hall.

At 8:37 p.m., a suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol near the Physical Plant Management.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the University Library.

Tuesday, March 31

At 9:33 a.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for lodging without permission and having an outstanding warrant at the Child and Family Studies Lab School.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in multiple spots by an unknown suspect on the roof of Parking Structure B3.

Wednesday, April 1

These crime logs were reported on April 1; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 8 p.m., a known suspect tried to enter a victim’s residence. The suspect then stole the victim’s bicycle and fled the University Village Apartments Building 1.

On March 31 at 1:10 a.m., a suspect made threats to a victim in Parking Lot B4.

On March 23 at 2:48 p.m., a suspect did not return a victim’s lost property in Lilac Hall.

On March 23 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., an unknown suspect tampered with a victim’s vehicle in the Employee Street Parking on Etiwanda Avenue.

From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., a known suspect assaulted a victim at Bookstein Hall.

Thursday, April 2

At 9:20 p.m., a known suspect assaulted a victim on Prairie Street and Matador Road.

Friday, April 3

There is nothing to report

Saturday, April 4

There is nothing to report.