The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Daily Sundial

CRIME REPORT: Suspect arrested for a DUI

Zachary Kilgore, Reporter
April 8, 2026
Graphic by Jaya Roberts and Claire Geriak

Below are the crime logs provided by the CSUN Department of Police Services for the week of March 29 to April 4.

 

Sunday, March 29

There is nothing to report.

 

Monday, March 30

These crime logs were reported on March 30; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

From March 26 to March 30, an unknown suspect stole a victim’s electric bicycle in Jacaranda Hall.

At 8:37 p.m., a suspect was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol near the Physical Plant Management.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in a men’s restroom by an unknown suspect in the University Library.

 

Tuesday, March 31

At 9:33 a.m., CSUN officers arrested a suspect for lodging without permission and having an outstanding warrant at the Child and Family Studies Lab School.

Black marker was used to write graffiti in multiple spots by an unknown suspect on the roof of Parking Structure B3.

 

Wednesday, April 1

These crime logs were reported on April 1; the dates of the actual crimes are included if needed for clarity.

At 8 p.m., a known suspect tried to enter a victim’s residence. The suspect then stole the victim’s bicycle and fled the University Village Apartments Building 1.

On March 31 at 1:10 a.m., a suspect made threats to a victim in Parking Lot B4.

On March 23 at 2:48 p.m., a suspect did not return a victim’s lost property in Lilac Hall.

On March 23 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., an unknown suspect tampered with a victim’s vehicle in the Employee Street Parking on Etiwanda Avenue.

From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., a known suspect assaulted a victim at Bookstein Hall.

 

Thursday, April 2

At 9:20 p.m., a known suspect assaulted a victim on Prairie Street and Matador Road.

 

Friday, April 3

There is nothing to report

 

Saturday, April 4

There is nothing to report.

Tags:
More to Discover
More in Campus
(From left) Hermoni Douglas and Sheen Gupta, candidates for the Matadors United campaign, answer one of the questions during the debate. Gupta stated that if they win, their main goals would be to add to the diversity on campus and increase communication within AS and the student body.
Associated Students: Debating the presidency and lobbying in Sacramento
The California State University, Northridge entrance sign is seen near campus at sunset on March 12, 2026.
The cost of a degree: What CSUN tuition and fees mean for students
CSUN Alfa Animation Club President, Michael Gordon, showing attendees how to function a remote controller to play a video game during their first meeting on March 25, 2026, in Northridge, Calif.
From one campus to another: How CSUN’s Alfa Animation Club came to be
Couple walking along path at Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, Calif. on March 9, 2026, which will become a temporary open-air venue for five Olympic sports.
Olympic Games to arrive in the San Fernando Valley
Senator Khadka for the College of Science and Mathematics delivers a speech to CSUN's Associated Students highlighting the importance of transgender visibility on campus in the Grand Hall of the University Student Union in Northridge, Calif., on March 30, 2026.
AS senator turns struggle into action at CSUN for Transgender Day of Visibility
CSUN students signing petitions at the University Library Lawn on March 24, 2026 in Northridge, Calif.
‘No means no:’ Petitioners disrupt students’ daily routines
More in Featured
Lanyards from last year's Valley Film Festival that spanned from Sept. 17-Sept. 21 and marked the festivals 25th year.
The Valley Film Festival seeks submissions from CSUN students
Students at the Rec pool in the Student Recreation Center for the Dive-In Movie Night on April 2, 2026, in Northridge Calif.
Dive-In Movie Night brings students together for a relaxing poolside screening
CSUN Pitcher Traig Oughton pitches the ball during a match against CSULB at Robert J. Hiegart Field on April 4, 2026.
Matadors pull away after early tie, defeat Long Beach State
Clarisa Vásquez junto a la estatua de bronce del Matador, símbolo de la Universidad Estatal de California, Northridge.
Una voz DACA e indígena con determinación inquebrantable en CSUN
Students sit at tables making crafts as live music plays during the Art Jam event at Plaza del Sol in the University Student Union.
Friendships take shape at Art Jam
A U.S. Border Patrol agent scuffles with a protester during an anti-ICE protest at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.
PHOTO GALLERY: Protests in Portland and Los Angeles turn violent
More in News
Graphic by Jaya Roberts and Claire Geriak
CRIME REPORT: Victim pepper-sprayed in University Park Apartments
A demonstrator participates in the 'No Kings 3' rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026 in Portland, Oregon.
PHOTO GALLERY: ‘No Kings’ on the Pacific Coast
A protester waves the U.S. flag as traffic passes on Zelzah Avenue on March 28th, 2026.
New year, new ‘No Kings’ protest
Mock-up design of the Matador Success and Inclusion Center created by Steinberg Hart
Future CSUN center unites student resources under one roof
The wind blows the covering of the new name card of the former Maple Hall building at the Ronni and Shepard Goodman Hall renaming ceremony at CSUN in Northridge, CA, on Monday, March 23, 2026.
CSUN sweethearts honored with Maple Hall renaming
RHA Vice President, Christian Loza-Franco (right) and RHA Programs and events manager Adam Solorzano (Left)
Missing packages, unknown guests and bugs – do students feel supported by RHA?