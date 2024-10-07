The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Rocket League tournament brings excitement to CSUN’s Game Room

Yulissa Garcia, Reporter
October 7, 2024
Yulissa Garcia
Students playing games on PCs in the Games Room while others sit around and enjoy themselves.

In the building across from the Student Recreation Center (SRC), the Games Room can be found. There are a variety of games available for students to enjoy, and many seats and couches for them to sit and relax.

Across from the Student Recreation Center (SRC) students can find the Games Room, a space offering a variety of games and plenty of seating and couches for relaxation.

Students playing games on PCs in the Games Room while others sit around and enjoy themselves. (Yulissa Garcia )

On Oct. 3, the Game Room hosted a “Rocket League” singles tournament, where anybody could sign up and participate.

“It is considered a place with a different vibe than any other on campus,” said Christian Kheiltash, a CSUN student and Games Room employee.

“My favorite part is the atmosphere. I think there is not really a place on campus that has the same feel to it,” said Kheiltash.

Students are able to check out the equipment to play billiards or log into their accounts on PCs to play their choice of games. Consoles like PS5s and Xboxes are also available.

Some students brought their own deck of cards,while others simply gathered to chat, eat or study.
The atmosphere with the music playing, people laughing, and the sounds of billiards balls clacking gives the space a lively energy that helps students forget they are on campus .

“It is gamers heaven,” said Alonzo Garcia.

Sannia Jean waiting for the game to reset after her opponent scored against her. (Yulissa Garcia )

Garcia used to visit frequently where he would play his favorite games like “Valorant” or “Overwatch”, but due to a tight senior schedule he hardly visits.

Tournaments are always held on Thursdays and are held between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Some tournaments may last the whole time, but others may end one or two hours before.

Many were present to watch the Rocket League tournament, where nine people played against each other head on.

Rocket League is an arcade-style vehicular soccer game that is similar to “FIFA”, but instead of playing as people, you play as a car that you are able to customize.

Students playing games on PCs in the Games Room while others sit around and enjoy themselves. (Yulissa Garcia )

“This is my first tournament, and I’m very nervous,” said Sannie Jean.

Jean has been playing “Rocket-League” for about two months and decided to join the tournament after seeing a sign promoting the event.

“I’m just here for fun, honestly. This is a really good spot to hang out when there is free time,” said Jean.

Joaquin Torres Lara won the tournament and received an amazon gift as the prize. The next tournament at the Games Room will be a “Mario Kart” competition on Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. Check out the Games Room website for details on how to sign up.

