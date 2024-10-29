AS Sol Fest revived after multiple year hiatus

“It’s kind of like a mini Coachella, a mini music fest,” said Nicole Burgess, an event producer for Associated Students (AS).

Sol Fest, an AS event that began three or four years ago but was canceled due to low interest and COVID-19 restrictions, made its comeback on Oct. 24, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the Sierra Lawn.

Many vendors showcased items for students to purchase including clothes, phone charms, jewelry, stuffed animals, books, stickers, pins, art and more. Food trucks like FryDay and Dulce Europa Shaved Ice offered a variety of fry combos and shaved ice, which students enjoyed while listening to live performances by local artists and CSUN students.

AS currently only holds one other event dedicated to music that features CSUN music students called Big Show, which is hosted every Spring on the Library Lawn.

“We wanted to incorporate a full event just to have more music,” said Burgess. “So we have a variety of artists performing.”

One of these artists was Audrey Gomes, CSUN student and singer. “It was fun. It’s great to get more experience and to develop my skills as a musician, and to also share my original music with like-minded peers,” said Gomes.

Events like Sol Fest give small artists such as Gomes, more exposure and performance opportunities. “I think it’s a great thing. There aren’t a lot of opportunities out there to perform, especially in front of your friends,” said Gomes.

Gallery • 6 Photos Aliyah Hinckley CSUN student and singer Audrey Lisette performs original and cover songs during the Sol Fest on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, on the Sierra Lawn of California State University, Northridge. Lisette performed cover songs such as "Crazy" by Gnarls Barkley and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER" by Billie Eilish.

Other performances included a CSUN jazz group composed of students and local artists like Darishi and Nia.

Students had the chance to win giveaway prizes, such as hats, pins, and stickers and participate in games such as cornhole and life-size Connect Four. Hammocks and inflatable chairs were available for those who wanted to relax while listening to music. Others enjoyed the free photo booth with props for fun pictures with friends.

The festival did not have an arts and crafts station like the flier said, but students still enjoyed the many different things available to them.

“I think it’s a great way to get the CSUN community together, especially post pandemic, where I know it’s a little hard to navigate things,” said Malaya Jackson. “This is a good way to get the community aspect back.”

Other students enjoyed how the event felt more intimate. “I really like how it’s closed off in a way,” said Jayda Lovevalle. “It’s just very chill, and I also like the opportunities that the artists have to sell their things.”

With music, vendors, games, food and a photo booth, many students flocked to Sierra Lawn to enjoy Sol Fest.

“We hope to develop the event more throughout the years, but this is a good first year back for us,” said Alonna Eskandari, an AS event producer.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the AS webpage.