The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Creating a sense of home: Indian Students Association celebrates Diwali

Krystal Guevara, Reporter
November 10, 2024
Photograph by Krystal Guevara.
Indian Students Association preparing for Puja on Nov. 2.

The Indian Students Association (ISA) illuminated a cloudy day during its Diwali Festival of Lights celebration, providing students with a community space to celebrate one of India’s largest and most important festivals.

The celebration took place Nov. 2 at the Northridge Park. While Diwali’s significance and rituals vary across diverse faiths and regions of India, the holiday generally symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. The festival is celebrated widely across India, however the festivities also extend around the globe by the Indian diaspora celebrating from other countries.

The celebration began with a lighting and prayer ritual called “Puja,” at a table with sweets and flowers laid out as offerings. This was followed by the lighting of sparklers and firecrackers by attendees, waving fire-lit wands as music played in the background. The event concluded with the feasting of traditional Indian food and a cashew desert called “Kaju Katli.”

Indian Students Association preparing for Puja on Nov. 2. (Photograph by Krystal Guevara.)

The ISA’s goals in organizing the event was to create a sense of home away from home while welcoming anyone interested in learning about Diwali and Indian culture, according to the organization’s treasurer, Akshat Patel.

President Sam Mehta, mentioned that a majority of the club members are international students. He describes the Diwali significance of festivals in India and explains how the large-scale celebration there differs from the smaller gatherings held abroad, which many students miss.

“What we aim to do over here is to kind of give them a home away from home, where they can come together with other people from the community, and they can celebrate it. It’s not going to be the same as it used to be back home, but it gives them a sense of joy that, ‘Hey, there are people that I can still celebrate this festival together with,’” says Mehta.

Many students expressed similar sentiments.

Attendees watching firecrackers explode at the Indian Students Association’s Diwali Festival on Nov. 2. (Photograph by Krystal Guevara.)

Attendee Pruthuish Patel shared his favorite ways to celebrate, saying, “I like to burst firecrackers, a lot. I won’t lie to you. Yesterday, my mom and my aunt, they sent me a video bursting firecrackers, and I felt so bad, I mean I was so homesick.”

Chandini Bitta, a CSUN graduate student studying structural engineering, experiences similar feelings and explained that she chose to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Students Association to connect with her roots and community.

“I think that’s what is the most important thing. That even though you are in a different country, you never forget your roots. You always stay connected to your roots. You should always live the moment, acknowledge your festivals, your culture, your rituals, just be participating in everything,” said Bitta. “For example, this event. I just wanted to maybe connect back to my festive times back in India. Events like this are actually important.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Communities
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Photo courtesy of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN on instagram @mecha.de.csun
Miccaihuitl: A night of altars, music and ancestral honor at CSUN
Students enrolled in CSUN's new Bachelor of Arts degree in dance rehearse in Redmond Hall at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.
CSUN students dance towards a degree
Students dance with joy, arms raised high during Garba Night 2024
Garba Night Unites CSUN community in a celebration of Indian culture
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose.
CSUN’s Jewish Community Observes Yom Kippur
More in Culture
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Silent Hill 2 Protagonist, James Sunderland, looking at himself in a mirror, existentially pondering his arrival at Silent Hill. Captured on PS5.
Review: Silent Hill 2’s Remake Revives the Franchise with a Stellar Reimagining
Chappell Roan's TikTok account (left) and Elon Musk's X account (right) on their election thoughts.
How are celebrity endorsements shaping the 2024 Presidential Election?
Posters and roses decorate a table as Black Student Union students and members pass out candles for attendees as they arrive at the Candlelight Ceremony for Marcellus Williams in Plaza Del Sol on Oct. 29.
BSU holds candlelight vigil for Marcellus Williams
Illustration made on Canva.
Happy Halloween! Quick facts and tips for all CSUN boils and ghouls
Mark Luafau, a junior pscyhology major, serenates his partner with "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys during "Karaoke like an Oki" at the Veterans Resource Center on Oct. 24.
Unite and Sing: The Veterans Resource Center Connects Students and Veterans During ‘Karaoke Like in Oki’