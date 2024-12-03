The student media organization of California State University Northridge

CSUN Powwow Celebrates Native Culture for 39th Year

Jess Brumana, Video Editor
December 3, 2024

The American Indian Studies Department welcomed over a thousand people to the University Library Lawn on the final day of Native American Heritage Month. With the help of sixty student volunteers, attendees could watch skilled dancers, shop from indigenous artisans, try delicious food, and play ancestral games. Local organizations dedicated to uplifting and providing resources to the native community were available to talk to. For all generations, there was something for everyone to engage with native culture.

