CSUN Women’s Water Polo Releases 2025 Season Lineup

Ryan Romero, Sports Editor
December 4, 2024
CSUN Women’s Water Polo Schedule release via GoMatadors/Athletic Department

The CSUN women’s water polo team released their 2025 schedule on Wednesday that features numerous ranked teams and five home matches. The team will look to keep building after having their most successful season last year since 2014 where the Matadors finished with an 18-15 record.

With this year’s schedule releasing, CSUN will be looking to build upon last year’s success as the program saw their highest national ranking since 2015. The Matadors finished the year tied for 16th in the nation according to the Collegiate Water Polo Association Varsity Poll.

To kick off their season, CSUN opens the year on the road with the season starting on January 18th with the Beach Invite hosted by Long Beach State. The Matadors will then travel to Bloomington, Indiana for the Indiana Classic which features a matchup against host Indiana University who finished the year as No. 12 ranked team last year.

With CSUN facing some ranked competition in the early part of the season, particularly in the non-conference. The Matadors are looking to have their team ready for when the Big West season rolls around as the conference had seven different teams ranked in 2024.

CSUN will kick off conference play on Mar. 7, hosting UC Davis at Matador Pool, followed by a matchup against last year’s No. 3 team in the country, Hawai’i, on Mar. 9 in Northridge.

The Matadors will then travel to UC Irvine to take on the Anteaters on Mar. 14 before the team travels down to San Diego for the Aztec Invitational at the Aztec Aquaplex on Mar. 15.

The team rounds out the rest of the year with a trip to Long Beach on Mar. 22 to take on the Beach before having back to back games against Cal State Fullerton and UC San Diego. The Matadors will finish the season with a matchup against UC Santa Barbara on Apr. 12, just before the first round of the Big West championship.

This year’s Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship will be held at Anteater Aquatics Complex on the campus of UCI from Apr. 25-27.

