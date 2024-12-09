The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Breaking Through Writer’s Block: CSUN Tutors Help Students Tackle Final Assignments

Julia Torres, Contributor
December 9, 2024
Julia Torres
Student Assistant Ola Henui directs a student at the front desk of the Learning Resource Center during the Writer’s Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at CSUN.
A tutoring session takes place towards the end of the Writer’s Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at the Learning Resource Center at CSUN. Students are able to sign up for appointments at the front desk and request a tutor depending on the class subject. (Julia Torres )

The Learning Resource Center (LRC), located on the third floor of the CSUN campus library, hosted its annual Writer’s Block Rumble, on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 in the center’s own classrooms.

Roxana Maldonado, lead student assistant and radiology major, explained how the annual event is one of the few in the free tutoring center. The LRC is divided into two sections. The first, Writing Center which offers one-on-one appointments with tutors and Supplemental Instruction (SI) Leaders. The second, the SMART Lab, which focuses more on group studying and tutoring and hosts a Study Jam for finals week for STEM majors.

The center is for students and run by students, including Maldonado, who started working her second semester of her freshman year.

“It has impacted my life because I’ve gotten the opportunity to excel within myself,” Maldonado said. “I’ve gained confidence, I’ve made connections here on campus, and I’m very involved in the many resources.”

Group chemistry tutoring fills the Learning Resource Center next to the Writer’s Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at CSUN. The event had an increase in turnout this year, reaching almost over 100 students. (Julia Torres)

Working alongside Maldonado, is Ola Henui, an international computer science student, working her first official job as a student assistant in the front desk. In her brief time in the LRC, Henui has gained experience and improved her communication and English-speaking skills.

She argues since all LRC services are included in tuition fees, she firmly believes every student should seek help, especially during the transition from high school writing to college level writing.

“The purpose of the LRC is just to help students so having events like these, cause if we don’t have events like these, any student that would come in for writing right now we would have to turn away, ‘cause we don’t have any availability either online or in person for the Writing Center. Events like these help us take in more students, way more students, help way more students,” said Henui.

Writing Programs Coordinator Meagan Meylor, one of the LRC supervisors, experiencing the annual event for the first time herself, having joined CSUN this semester.

Signs pointing to the Writing Center and the SMART Lab greet students as they enter the Learning Resource Center. According to student assistant Roxana Maldonado, the LRC is divided into those two sections, offering free one-on-one or group tutoring sessions throughout the year. (Julia Torres )

With a background in teaching writing classes to younger students, Meylor has been able to reach out to students who had a requirement of coming in for a class requirement or who needed extra time and space to work on projects.

While facing many challenges in keeping students coming into the LRC, Meylor, along with the rest of the faculty, keep up meetings to come up with new ideas to bring attention to the center and its services. Some of the actions the student assistants take on are staying active on Instagram and social media and sending out frequent emails and newsletters promoting courses in the SMART Lab and private appointments in the Writing Center.

One of the methods the LRC implemented was “body doubling,” or when students work best in the presence of others to help hold them accountable and stay focused, instead of working from their dorms. Earlier in the semester, the LRC also released a pamphlet with tips on how to plan out the weeks before final exams and how to create a timeline for writing essays. Meylor explained this would encourage students to write out their schedule and see it hour by hour to know when there would be between classes and projects, helping reduce anxiety seeing it on paper to seem less overwhelming.

Students study quietly during the Writer’s Block Rumble on Dec. 4 at the Learning Resource Center at CSUN. During the six hour event, three tutors offered help with any writing assignments during finals week. (Julia Torres )

Among the students taking advantage of the quieter spaces in the center is Emily Vaughn, a psychology major who frequents between classes to study for her chemistry course, which is her most challenging class. With the help of group tutoring, she passed her last exam with a higher school than previous times.

“I think it’s like easier access, especially since it’s on campus,” Vaughn said. “And I don’t think there’s a stigma of getting help here. And it actually is really really helpful.”

When considering new ways to help students in the future, the staff has started planning multiple workshops, including conversations on AI and how it can be a helpful tool in writing.

“We’re trying to come at it from a place of, you know, we don’t want to police students or accuse them of using AI, but we’re trying to imagine the LRC as kind of a safe space where students can share their experiences with AI,” Meylor said. “We can help them navigate their professors’ policies around it and just learn how to use the tool more ethically and help the student develop those AI literacy skills that are going to be very important to their personal and professional lives after college.”

In order to make these proposals a reality, the LRC has been looking into partnerships with different groups on campus to create a more cohesive message about these tools.

“Our message is that tutoring is not a punishment,” Meylor said. “It’s not something that you should only do if you’re not doing well in the class. It’s really a tool and a community for students to support them, regardless of their GPA or what classes they’re taking. It’s a really great resource to take advantage of from the very beginning of college and hopefully all the way through.”

For more information on the LRC and any upcoming events, such as Study Jam, students can visit their official page or their Instagram.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Culture
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
OPINION: The “Short N’ Sweet” tour is for adults, leave the kids at home
“Dialogues of The Carmelites” presented by CSUN Theatre Department on Nov 22.
CSUN Theatre delivers “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” a powerful Opera about Faith and Sacrifice
Members of CAPE program, Beyond Japan Filmmaker. Ü Inose is at the top left.
Ü Inose: CSUN Alum and Japanese Filmmaker
CSUN students attempting to set high scores on the new pinball machines in the USU Games Room on November 26, 2024.
Flippers and Fun Mixer: The Power of Pinball at CSUN
Cam Flog Gnaw 2024 Festival Grounds
Chromakopia Album Review and Camp Flog Gnaw 2024
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.
Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community
More in Featured
CSUN forward Grady Lewis and guard PJ Fuller II getting instructions from assistant coach Scott Cutler vs. Cal Poly on Dec. 7, 2024.
CSUN Goes On The Road, Defeats Cal Poly for First Conference Win In Offensive Thriller
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Winter break isn’t a break for everyone: How the holidays impact vulnerable students
File Photo: Jadyn Nielsen, 2, is forced out at second base after Alexis Chavez (not pictured) makes a hit and runs to first base at the Matador Diamond on Saturday, April 20, 2024 in Northridge, Cali
CSUN Softball Reveals 2025 Schedule, Faces Tough Tests to Open Season
The men's basketball team are off to a strong start as they secure a win at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN’s Momentum Fades Late In Tough Loss to UCR in Big West Opener
Illustration by Tania Huerta
Raising awareness and advocating for accurate representation on World AIDS Day
View of the stage at the Soraya Performance Arts Theatre, where the event was held on Nov. 19.
AI and the Future of Work: Collaboration, Not Competition
More in Matador Life
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
The DREAM Center's Graduate School Workshop allowed students to share their own perspectives and learn more about pursuing a master's degree.
DREAM Center shows Undocumented students a pathway to Grad School
Beekeeper Keith Roberts shows off bees in their hive to students waiting in line for honey tasting.
CSUN Associated Student Takes Flight and Promotes Sustainability With “Save the Bees” Event
Member of Kalpulli Tlahhuicole stands in a line with other members after performing at Dia de los Muertos event on Nov. 1, 2024
Annual "Miccaihuitl” event connects loved ones with family and community
Posters and roses decorate a table as Black Student Union students and members pass out candles for attendees as they arrive at the Candlelight Ceremony for Marcellus Williams in Plaza Del Sol on Oct. 29.
BSU holds candlelight vigil for Marcellus Williams
Mark Luafau, a junior pscyhology major, serenates his partner with "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys during "Karaoke like an Oki" at the Veterans Resource Center on Oct. 24.
Unite and Sing: The Veterans Resource Center Connects Students and Veterans During ‘Karaoke Like in Oki’