Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion

Being Black, Indigenous or a person of color while also being queer on a college campus means navigating two worlds of systemic discrimination. For one Black and nonbinary student, the challenges of existing at this intersection have inspired a mission: to promote a safe, empowering space for Queer Students of Color.

Quinn Island, vice president of Queer Students of Color (QSOC), utilizes these overlapping identities to build connections and create community. By owning their identities and experiences, they were able to create a space where students like them can find community, support and a platform to address the struggles unique to their intersectional identities.

“Our mission is more towards community and safe spaces for intersectionality… because being queer and being POC, they both have unique challenges,” said Island. “We have to focus on everybody and it’s not just one specific group of people, you know? Just a space of community, and even being able to come together, and [for queer POC to] maybe start to talk about those experiences that they may not get to talk about…”

Merriam-Webster defines intersectionality as “the complex, cumulative way in which the effects of multiple forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism and classism) combine, overlap or intersect especially in the experiences of marginalized individuals or groups.”

The concept of intersectionality acknowledges that people from marginalized communities face unique experiences formed by their identities, with discrimination and oppression often tied to their identities.

As someone who is Black, Native American, nonbinary, gender-fluid and neurodivergent, Island has faced many challenges. Conversations about intersectionality are deeply personal for them, yet they opened up about the discrimination they have encountered throughout their life.

“I have experienced direct discrimination from professors– to a really intense level to where I’ve had to really report professors and you know, it’s not fun,” said Island.

“And I’ve experienced a lot of racism early on in life… the youngest I’ve been [where I] experienced very, very blatant racism was probably seven or eight years old. Everything from slurs to physical violence… I mean like I was pushed into f–ing mud.”

Island’s experience with discrimination at a young age is a common occurrence for many BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.

According to a 2021 article from the American Psychological Association, “Non-White youth still face high levels of discrimination.” Among Native American children 20.5% said they were treated unfairly and discriminated against by peers, compared to 20.1% of Black children, 10.9% of Asian/Pacific Islander children, 13% of Latino/Hispanic children and 8.9% of white children who said the same.

In 2022, The Trevor Project conducted a national survey on LGBTQ+ youth, where it was found that 73% of LGBTQ+ youth reported having experienced discrimination based on their gender and sexual identities at least once.

Island hopes that those uneducated on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ issues will dissect their biases and learn to respect those different from them, in order to create a safe world for people to express their identities without fear of hate or judgement. “Whether or not you understand those walks of life, respect is a very good way to even bridge that gap of understanding,” Island said.

Despite the harsh realities of navigating life as a BIPOC and LGBTQ+ student, Island refuses to let these challenges define them. Instead, they choose to look at the glass half full.

“I like to focus on the ways in which I’m privileged. If I focus too much on the negatives, it can get me in a bad headspace. I like to count my blessings… I’m in college, I’m educated, I’m neurodivergent, but I’m still pushing through,” said Island.

Being a part of QSOC has empowered Island, as it provides a safe environment on campus where BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students can share their experiences and support one another. Through their community, Island has been able to connect with others, relate to their personal stories and build meaningful relationships.

“Certain people have confided in me about how I may have helped them realize their identity,” said Island. “It’s just given me the ability to connect on a deeper level with people who I’ve never seen represented on TV or whatever… I still feel quite privileged to be able to have a part of my identity resonate with people enough to where I can form deeper connections and bond over queerness– or just specific life experiences that not everybody has and to me, that’s been very meaningful.”

To serve the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ community, QSOC hosts events and meetings to create community recreation. One recent highlight was the President’s Ball, a formal event where members had the freedom to express their identities and dress comfortably. The event featured live music, performances, food, refreshments and space for students to dance and enjoy each other’s company.

“Next semester, we are going to add some other kinds of events and get-togethers. I’m planning a monthly ‘Let’s Talk,’ where we go over specific subjects or questions and dissect and get deep into what it means to be ourselves and create an emotionally safe environment,” said Island.