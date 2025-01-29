The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Track and field rewrite history at Nevada Invitational

Quinn Cisneros, Assistant Sports Editor
January 29, 2025
CSUN Athletics
CSUN sprinter Kaliyah Poston sprinting to the finish line during a meet in 2024.

The CSUN track and field program posted yet another impressive three-day performance at the Nevada Invitational. Highlighted by CSUN shot-putter Trey Knight’s historic performance, the men’s and women’s teams combined for five individual wins and two broken school records.

Knight, a reigning All-American and Big West Male Field Athlete of the Year made his first appearance of the season this past weekend. It was one for the history books as Knight shattered his own previous school record in weight throw.

CSUN’s star field athlete shattered his own record of 24.14m (79-2.50) with a throw of 24.87m (81-7.25). To no surprise, Knight took home a first-place finish in the event by 6 meters.

This throw not only broke a school record but it made waves across the country. It was the third-best throw in collegiate history, the eighth-best throw in world history and the longest collegiate throw since 2015. Knight was honored with the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National Athlete of the Week award for this performance.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay team, consisting of Walter Pierce, Luke DaVanon, Wyatt Wiggins Jr. and Tibyasa Matovu, took home first place in the event, recording a time of 3:12.2. The team blazed their way past the school record previously set in 2023.

Matovu’s record-breaking performance did not stop with the relay team, as he also took first-place honors in the men’s long jump. The junior from San Diego set a personal record of 7.48m (24-6.5), which marks the eighth-best jump in school history. Matovu capped off his consequential individual performance with a 400-meter first-place finish, recording a time of 46.91, which placed him second in CSUN’s history for the event.

CSUN sprinter Joey Nations put up an impressive showing in the 60-meter, finishing in first place with a personal record time of 6.87. After taking third place in the men’s long jump at the Lumberjack Team Challenge, Nations showcased that he can succeed in multiple facets of the sport.

The women’s team saw Summer Mosley have one of the best performances of the young season in the weight throw. Mosley recorded a throw of 19.55m (64-1.75), which placed her in the school’s record book as the third-best throw of all time.

Kaliyah Poston had another big weekend, placing fifth in the 200-meter with a time of 24.14. Poston now holds the school’s fifth-best running time.

Brianna Kelpis performed exceptionally in the multi-events. Kelpis finished first place in women’s shot put with a posted mark of 12.95m (42-6). She also finished seventh in the women’s pentathlon with 3,475 points, fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.99 and sixth in the long jump. Kelpis set a personal record with a long jump of 5.52m (18-1.5).

The Matadors’ season continues to be off to a strong start as the team looks forward to future competition and more broken records.

The team will split up in the coming weeks as various athletes compete in two separate tournaments. The Kansas State’s Steve Miller Invitational will take place on Feb. 7, while the other members will travel to Reno to participate in the Wolf Pack Classic from Feb. 7-8.

