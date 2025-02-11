The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Get creative at the Creative Maker studio

Lilith Garcia, Reporter
February 11, 2025
Matthew Gonzalez

As the spring semester begins, the Creative Maker Studio (CMS) at CSUN offers helpful resources for students to use throughout the semester to help with homework, projects or just for fun.
The CMS opened its doors in 2014, funded by the Campus Quality Fee, a yearly charge established in 2008 to enhance the student learning experience and provide technological and support services for students. The CMS was previously known as the Creative Media Studio and was renamed in 2022 to the CMS.

An anonymous person working on the computer at the Creative Maker Studio at California State University, Northridge. (Matthew Gonzalez)

“We are really appreciative and thankful for the fact that we are funded by the campus quality fee, which comes from student tuition. Students get to vote on where those funds go, and we are one of those places. So we’re very thankful for that,” said Eva Cohen, CMS manager and learning commons lead for the CSUN library.
Among the activities available for students are 3D printing, sewing machines, an audio recording room, a media editing station, a craft corner, a production room, Virtual Reality (VR), a creative scanning station and the opportunity to check out multimedia equipment such as cameras, DSLR accessories, tripods, adapters, audio and lighting equipment, green/black screens, sewing machines, and VR headsets.
Students can also utilize virtual reality devices open for checkout to take home and explore VR technology.
At the creative scanning station, students can use 3D scanners to create 3D model projects. They can also use the photo/film scanner.
At the Craft Corner, students can work on two different tools: vinyl cutting and button making. With the Vinyl Cutter, students can make stickers or vinyl decals. The button maker allows students to create two sizes of pinback, magnet or thumbtack buttons.
The CMS also has an audio recording room where students can record music, podcasts, etc., using tools to professionalize their audio projects. The production room is available for filming videos, conducting interviews and taking photographs.
It has different-colored paper backdrops, professional lighting and audio recordings. In the media editing station lab, students can edit projects using high-end-quality iMacs and HP computers with media editing and digital design software.

Matthew Gonzalez

In addition to sewing machines available for checkout, sewing rooms can be reserved. These rooms come equipped with all the necessary tools and materials.
“We try having almost every service to make it available to take home along with having it available in person,” Cohen said. “I think that’s been a really big success for us because not everyone can stay on campus – so we try to make it accessible and available to everyone.”
Throughout the day, student assistants are available to help answer any questions and assist with the check-out process for all materials.
The CMS is free for any student, with open hours Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. During the weekends, the studio is open from 12 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
For more information about reservations and equipment, visit the CMS front desk at the west wing of the Library Learning Commons on the main floor.

