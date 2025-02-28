Alumnus heals mental health issues through music therapy

To celebrate the conclusion of Black History Month, the Department of Africana Studies (AS) organized an event that allowed students to explore the connection between music and therapy.

The Black Trilogy Method of mental health, music education and music industry services event, held on Feb. 24 at the Lake Terrace Room in the University Student Union (USU), highlighted African Americans’ historical contributions and current realities.

“The final week for CSUN celebrations and commemorations is the theme Jubilee,” said the department chair of AS, Marquita Gammage. “Where we wanted to highlight the need to celebrate African Americans, victories over obstacles, victory over oppression, liberation and music therapy,” Marquita Gammage said, department chair of AS.

CSUN guest speaker, alumnus and former student Alwayne “Kofi” Spencer is a licensed music therapist and educator who has helped individuals overcome anxiety, depression and stress through the therapeutic power of music.

“My mantra is creating a space of healing for the broken. I tend to invite others, no matter what the various forms of music it would be,” said Spencer. “To come into a space where they feel like they belong and [are] supported.”

Although Spencer was born prematurely and could not communicate during his early stages of school, he was able to find comfort and strength in music. Spencer’s love for music started when his grandmother, who studied at a music conservatory in London, England, taught him how to play the piano.

“For the first years of my childhood, I was mute. I wouldn’t talk to anyone outside my family members, [only] those in authority, bus drivers and teachers because I didn’t want to feel embarrassed,” said Spencer. So upon the early progression of my development, I became well acquainted with music and education,”

While Spencer navigated life with his speech impediment, he overcame his fears and worries by learning to play instruments, which allowed him to communicate with his family and friends through music.

As Spencer learned to play various instruments, he discovered his passion and purpose, using music to heal others.

“I was exposed to so many different types of therapy services, where I found a place in,” Spencer said. “One of those places is community music therapy, which is more focused on community engagement and empowerment, also helping individuals within the community feel like their voices are being heard. So I was able to identify that lane for myself.”

In hopes of others acquiring the same peace and tranquility that Spencer had developed through music, he played a few chords from his guitar and sang to the crowd, telling them to envision themselves in a peaceful place.

Student Gemma Capil found Spencer’s communication through music admirable and powerful.

“I think [it’s important] for people to see the link between music therapy and education,” Capil said. “Everyone in CSUN is impacted by mental health and stress, so I think this is a good way to relieve that and to [also] take a second to acknowledge that.”

With all the changes happening worldwide, Professor Cedric Hackett hopes students will gain perspective and use music as a form of therapy.

“Sometimes we [should] slow down with the rhythm and breathe,” Hackett said.

More information about the Africana Studies department and resources can be found on their website.