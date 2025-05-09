The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Like father, like daughter: A CSUN graduation shared

Julia Torres, Features Editor
May 9, 2025
Dave Blancett
Dave Blancett and his daughter, Alexis Blancett, pose for the camera during her high school graduation ceremony in 2000 in Burbank, CA. Both father and daughter continued their education at CSUN and will be walking together during commencement in 2025.

As final exams come to an end, graduation season begins and the preparations at CSUN have taken over the campus for the last two weeks to be ready for its multiple commencement ceremonies, starting on Saturday, May 10, and ending on Monday, May 19. Students can take their grad photos, buy merchandise from the Campus Store and purchase tickets for all family and friends to watch them walk the stage and get their diploma.

For the Blancett family, this graduation is very special, as they will have two family members walk across. Dave Blancett and his daughter, Alexis Blancett, will receive their diplomas. It has been over 50 years since Dave graduated from CSUN and Alexis has been working for her own special day for nearly 20 years.

Dave Blancett, age 18, dons his high school graduation cap and gown after his graduation ceremony in 1970. Blancett attended Granada Hills High School and enrolled into college immediately after at San Fernando Valley College, which later turned into CSUN. (Dave Blancett)

Dave lived close to CSUN as a kid, still living with his parents. Back then, it was still called San Fernando Valley State College. After graduating from high school in 1970, in the middle of the Vietnam War, he didn’t have many options for continuing his life. As a man, he had two paths: to enlist in the army or further his education. He chose college.

Dave recalls how he struggled to keep his grades up during his first year, failing one of the biology classes he had signed up for on a pass/no pass basis. This brought down his GPA below a 2.0, urging him to ask a counselor for help and bring the issue to the professor. After pleading his case, his status changed to an actual grade of a D, increasing his GPA back over 2.0 and allowing him to stay in college.

Two years later, the campus was officially changed to CSUN, and Dave was now officially enrolled in a university system. He started as a sociology major but changed to urban studies, where he obtained his degree.

However, Dave will be walking the stage with his daughter so long after his actual graduation because he missed 3 class units. Only able to make them up during the summer semester, he missed his chance to walk with the rest of his class. The closest he got was during a commencement ceremony a decade ago, which he decided to attend on a whim.

“I thought, this is the closest I’m going to get,” he said.

After leaving CSUN, Dave got into the boat business, washing boats and teaching others how to sail. He stayed in the field until he became a yacht delivery captain, but took a position when his degree came in handy. Now, Dave is retired in Florida, and his last job was as president of a yacht banking company. He occasionally volunteers and works as an accredited financial counselor and a mentor for a program that helps small business owners build up and work on their financial issues.

“I am sure I am going to the oldest person up on that stage,” he said with a laugh. “When Alxeis told me she was going to graduate, I said I don’t want to step on your toes, this is your day. But she said it was okay.”

He expressed his gratitude towards his daughter and the campus, understanding it’s a unique situation, but appreciates everything the university has done for them, including giving them reserved seating and creating graduation invitations.

Complete with his cap and gown and diploma, Dave Blancett poses for the camera in 2023. Blancett graduated from CSUN in 1974 and got the opportunity to reconnect with his daughter during her enrollment at CSUN. (Dave Blancett)

“What Alexis did was 10 times harder than what I did. I lived at my parents’ house and I had no choice,” Dave said. “If I didn’t have those advantages, I’m not sure it wouldn’t have taken me 20 years to get it done.”

Alexis Blancett, at 42 years old and a senior majoring in sociology, graduated high school in 2000 and has been on and off college campuses since then. She expressed overcoming obstacles throughout the years, including getting sober at 21 and having her daughter at 27. She now works at a hospital in Pasadena as a chemical dependency counselor, where she has been for 16 years.

“There were a lot of times I felt like I wanted to give up on my degree, just because it felt like life just kept happening,” she said. “The whole time my dad definitely supported me to go and paid for a lot of that at the beginning.”

Alexis graduated from Glendale Community College with her certificate in addiction studies, transferring to a university after mapping out her education with the help of a counselor who motivated her to continue her studies.

It wasn’t until after starting at CSUN that she found out her dad had graduated from the campus years ago. This became the perfect bonding moment, as they had not been as close together during her childhood.

“We have this together,” she said. “This was ours. This was really special, and it really encouraged me to continue and finish the degree and classes, and then go full-time even though I worked full-time. A lot of it was just showing my daughter that I can do this and she can do this and that I am prepared for when she is ready to do this.”

After so long, Alexis expressed how she is still in awe that she will be able to graduate and how now, she plans to even go ahead with her master’s, potentially through CSUN’s School of Social Work.

“I knew he had gotten his diploma and that he didn’t get a chance to do it, and so in my head, it was I can do this for him,” Alexis said. “Imagining actually walking on stage, one just in general, without my dad, I can believe I am doing it. This is just something I never thought I would do. And then to have my dad walk with me is just something that is incredible.”

Among those in the audience on graduation day will be her teen daughter, who decorated her graduation cap. Alexis hopes to show her daughter how important it is to have a higher education, especially as a woman, and already plans on supporting her throughout her school years.

“If it’s something she wants, never give up on it,” Alexis said. “Life is going to happen no matter what, and if it’s important to yo,u you keep pushing through.”

pYr0hFjYb8niLtRi74osLGmvXP2vGzMlh2jFzY5F
Dave Blancett
Dave and Alexis Blancett show off their CSUN merchandise from their Animal Kingdom Lodge balcony in Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 2023. Alexis transferred from Glendale Community College to CSUN and invited her father to walk the stage with her during the 2025 Commencement Ceremony.
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Members of the MataFurs posing at Manzanita Hall in Northridge, Calif., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
MataFurs debuts as CSUN’s first Furry Club
CSUN pitcher Lauryn Carranco delivering a pitch vs. UCLA at Easton Stadium on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
CSUN Softball earns nine all conference selections
From left, Moctesuma Esparza, activist and executive producer of the film Selena; presents an award with co-hosts, Sonia Balcazar and Kiarybel Lara at the Mexican-American Film & Television Festival 2025.
Mexican-American Film & Television Festival highlights important Latino stories and filmmakers
Associated Students President Katie Karroum poses for a photo in her office at California State University, Northridge in Northridge, Calif. on May 5, 2025.
Associated Students formally condemns executive orders targeting higher education
Trent Abel slides back to first during a game against Oregon State University at Matador Field in Northridge, Calif., on April 19, 2025. The Matadors lost to the Beavers 15-12.
CSUN falls short to UC Riverside
From left to right: Jules Thompson, Gisele Matocq, Summer Cortez, Jack Sheppard, Cayla Rose Guili, Julien Thompson, and Ronni Hinch
A powerful performance: Matilda the Musical takes the stage
More in Graduation
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Meera Komarraju
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Ah-Jeong Kim
Graduation letters: Adrián Pérez-Boluda
Graduation letters: Adrián Pérez-Boluda
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Erika D. Beck
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Aimee Carrillo Rowe
Illustration by Brandon Sarmiento
Graduation letters: Christina Ayala-Alcantar
More in News
Asher Proeger of UCLA and Tristan Mykel Wilcher of USC face off after their weigh-ins at the first-ever live sperm race in Los Angeles, Calif., Friday, April 25, 2025.
Live Sperm Racing ‘Comes’ to Los Angeles
Guest speakers Anila Ali and Dr. Miri Bar-Halpern answering questions from the audience at the "Screams Before Silence" screening hosted by the Women's Research and Resource Center on campus at Chaparral Hall in Northridge, Calif. on March 30, 2025.
‘Screams Before Silence’ screening sparks dialogue regarding Oct. 7
Pride Center' Program and Activities Team member Shin Min getting catered food with her colleague at 'Spectrum of Strength' event in the Grand Salon at the USU in Northridge, Calif. on Apr. 22, 2025.
‘Spectrum of Strength’ highlights LGBTQ+ and disability resources
Rep. Brad Sherman speaks during a town hall at California State University, Northridge’s Premier America Credit Union Arena on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Residents express concern and anger at Brad Sherman's town hall
Amanda Quintero, current Senior Advisor to the President for Inclusive Excellence and Equity Innovation Officer for the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub at CSUN, introduces herself during the Search and Screen Committee's open forum at the Extended University Commons in Northridge, Calif. on April 28, 2025.
CSUN seeks new diversity leader as equity efforts continue
CSUN student Kori Higgins performs a rap song during the Matachella event at the campus housing apartments in Northridge, Calif., on Thursday, April. 24.
Matadors Giddy Up For Matachella