Friendships take shape at Art Jam

The sound of a singer’s voice carried through the Plaza del Sol at the University Student Union, drawing students toward the main stage where RC Avenue performed for Art Jam. Others sat at nearby tables, making bracelets and decorating coasters, which created an atmosphere reminiscent of a summer camp setting.

Towards the back of the event, Associated Students (AS) staff helped students get started with crafts, while also organizing a raffle with prizes that included headphones and a record player. The event combined live music, crafts and giveaways, creating a space for students to take a break from their day and unwind from their classes and work.

Art Jam was created to give students a chance to step back and take a moment to relax away from their daily routines. Organizers build anticipation leading up to each event by not revealing the performer until the day of. They share a silhouette of the performer on social media and encourage students to guess who it may be. The excitement leading up to each event, along with the focus on relaxation, allows students to end their week on a positive note.

“Students are able to take that one and a half hour of their day to just sit back, relax and destress for a little, but after days of class and work,” said John Pangan, the AS event organizer.

Pangan said Art Jam and events like it are important because students often struggle to find time to pause and recharge.

For many students, that calmness and relaxing energy is what keeps them coming back. Throughout the event, students remained seated at the tables, shifting their attention between the performance, their crafts and conversations with friends. The sunny, warm weather following a rainy day helped add to that laid-back atmosphere.

“I’ve been coming to Art Jam for the past three events. This was their final event, so I was like, ‘I gotta come,’” said Anahi Zendejas, an Urban Studies and Planning major. Zendejas said the event helps her “de-stress” and take a break from her studies.

Beyond relaxation, some students said the event has also become a space to connect with others. Elizabeth Rose, a creative writing major, said she follows all AS accounts on social media and keeps an eye out for event flyers. Rose and Zendejas met through Art Jam earlier in the semester and have continued attending together.

“My favorite part is … the chance to see friends and just relax with people I know,” Rose said. “I only get to see my friend at this event ‘cause it’s when our schedules happen to align.”

Rose continued by saying that being able to sit down, chat and listen to live music is a really good time.

April 2 marked the last Art Jam of the semester. This event is expected to return in the fall, offering students the opportunity to unwind and connect with one another.