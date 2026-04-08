The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Daily Sundial

Dive-In Movie Night brings students together for a relaxing poolside screening

Michelle Underwood, Reporter
April 8, 2026
Michelle Underwood
Students at the Rec pool in the Student Recreation Center for the Dive-In Movie Night on April 2, 2026, in Northridge Calif.

On April 2, the University Student Union (USU) hosted their semesterly Dive-in Movie Night event, where they hosted a movie to watch in the USU recreational pool. Students came to watch the critically acclaimed movie, “Zootopia 2.”

Students watching “Zootopia 2” from the pool during the Dive-In Movie Night at the Student Recreation Center in the University Student Union on April 2, 2026 in Northridge, Calif. (Michelle Underwood)

The event included comfortable poolside seats for students that did not want to get into the pool. They also provided free snacks, including nachos with warm cheese and jalapeños, rice crispy treats, goldfish, buttery popcorn and a variety of drinks for the students to choose from.

Students picking out their choice of snacks for the Dive-In Movie Night in the Student Recreation Center, on April 2, 2026, in Northridge, Calif. (Michelle Underwood)

While students enjoyed the humorous film, organizer Marty Chavez spoke about getting students to come have a mid-semester unwind.

“It’s just a chill, fun night for students who are busy throughout the week,” Chaves said. “They can come and have a movie for free.”

The selection for the Dive-In Night movies are typically older films, around the ‘80s, but this time they went for something more modern.

“We felt like it didn’t draw in the crowd we wanted, so we also wanted to give an opportunity for students who may have not seen it in theaters [to] get a free viewing here,”Chavez said.

Chavez also said the pool is heated, making for a comfortable swim. This made a large number of students enjoy the pool regardless of the cooler temperatures at night, and the USU provided towels for all that needed them.

As the students swam leisurely and floated through the pool, the Disney Pixar sequel brought laughs and enjoyment to the attendees watching the new adventures that characters Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde get into.

Even though some had already seen the film, they came to enjoy it with a crowd.

“I already watched this movie, and I love it. I just thought it was a really fun thing to do,” freshman Indira Partida said. “I’m slowly starting to acclimate with everything that they have to offer. This is really nice, I like this.”

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by students like Michael Serrano, who saw the film for the first time and spoke about how nice it was to enjoy a movie night out.

“I liked being able to you know, go out, be chill, not think about anything in particular and watch a very adorable and heartwarming film,” Serrano said.

Sophomore Jayden Reed accompanied two of his friends to the event and said, “I would come to another one. This was pretty fun.”

The Dive-In events provide the students of CSUN a moment of respite from busy schedules and midterms that loom over like a large shadow. Future Dive-In Movie Night events can be found on the USU event calendar.

Students watching “Zootopia 2” from the pool during the Dive-In Movie Night at the Student Recreation Center in the University Student Union on April 2, 2026 in Northridge, Calif. (Michelle Underwood)
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