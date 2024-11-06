The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer

Pamela Garcia, Managing Editor
November 6, 2024
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.
Photo courtesy of Matt Baram.

Evan Taksar Levental, who served as the associate director for advancement at Hillel 818 since 2018, has died according to a statement on Hillel 818’s Instagram account.

Taksar Levental was a San Fernando Valley Native, joining the Hillel 818 team in September 2018. She aimed to “help students find personal, relevant and meaningful connections to Judaism,” according to her profile on the Hillel 818 website. She died after a six year battle with cancer.

Evan Taksar Levental (left) and Matt Baram (right) pose with a certificate. (Photo courtesy of Matt Baram)

“Over Evan’s 6 and a half years at Hillel 818 she changed thousands of our students lives for the better, helped to raise millions of dollars to run our organization, and made the Jewish future stronger, better, and filled with more goodness and light,” said Matt Baram, executive director of Hillel 818 via Instagram.

Taksar Levental received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she was the vice president of the Hillel 818 student board. She also received a dual-Master’s degree in Jewish Professional Leadership and Near Eastern & Judaic Studies from the Hornstein Program at Brandeis University.

Prior to working at Hillel 818, Taksar Levental served as an assistant director of Camp Alonim in Simi Valley, a camp that “ensures that campers experience the vibrancy of Jewish life every day through music, Israeli dance, sports, arts and crafts, nature, and social action,” according to the camp’s mission statement.

 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Communities
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Diwali 2024: How CSUN Students Can Celebrate The Festival of Lights
Photo courtesy of M.E.Ch.A de CSUN on instagram @mecha.de.csun
Miccaihuitl: A night of altars, music and ancestral honor at CSUN
Students enrolled in CSUN's new Bachelor of Arts degree in dance rehearse in Redmond Hall at CSUN on Oct. 20, 2024.
CSUN students dance towards a degree
Students dance with joy, arms raised high during Garba Night 2024
Garba Night Unites CSUN community in a celebration of Indian culture
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose.
CSUN’s Jewish Community Observes Yom Kippur
Students begin to line up outside of the USU Theater awaiting Deaf CSUNians “Introduction to Deaf Culture 101” event on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
“Deaf culture saved my life”: Deaf CSUNians share their culture with CSUN community
More in Featured
The Sundial's coverage of the 2024 Election.
LIVE: ELECTION 2024
Illustration by Amy Sandoval
Could the Harris Walz social media campaign cause a “DEMininomenon” this election?
Erica Adams, 20, guards against the La Sierra offense on Nov. 4th at the Premier America Credit Union Arena at Northridge, Calif.
CSUN women’s basketball head coach Angie Ned nabs win in season debut vs. La Sierra
Silent Hill 2 Protagonist, James Sunderland, looking at himself in a mirror, existentially pondering his arrival at Silent Hill. Captured on PS5.
Review: Silent Hill 2’s Remake Revives the Franchise with a Stellar Reimagining
Chappell Roan's TikTok account (left) and Elon Musk's X account (right) on their election thoughts.
How are celebrity endorsements shaping the 2024 Presidential Election?
File Photo: Erica Adams, 20, takes a jump shot against the Redhawks’ defense Nov. 9 in Northridge, Calif.
A new era for CSUN Women’s Basketball Team
More in News
Students wait in line to cast their ballot outside Redwood Hall, Northridge, California on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.
Big Party, big impact: Students mobilize for Presidential Election Day
Ly Xinzhen Zhangsun (Lydia Xz Brown), attorney, disability rights activist, and founder of The Autistic People of Color Fund, speaks about intersectionality, social justice, and disability rights at Nordhoff Hall on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN launches disability studies minor with a keynote address by Lydia X.Z. Brown
Left to right: Public defenders George A. Turner, Jr., and Ericka J. Wiley are introduced to CSUN faculty and students by Assistant Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies Nalya Rodriguez, at the 'Critical Race Theory, Ethnic Studies & the Criminal Legal System: A Conversation on Justice With Black Public Defenders' event in the Thousand Oaks room of the University Student Union on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
Voices of change: CSUN Hosts panel on race, justice and the legal system
Katie Karroum, the newly elected Associated Students President for the 2024-2025 school year, sits behind the gavel that will be passed over to her soon for her presidency inside the AS Office on Monday, April 29, 2024. "There will be a plan, but we have to build a foundation for this idea of bridging the gaps between everyone,” said Karroum.
Faculty senate resolution condemns “overly restrictive” Interim Time, Place, and Manner Policy
Nick Wright, editor of 'The Last Repair Shop,' speaks at the Cinematheque LA4REAL series.
LA4Real series showcases local stories at CSUN
From left, Amber Bui and Drestine Leogo, who were helping students and sharing resources for National Transfer Student Week on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct.22.
The Badge Project Highlights Resources for Transfer Students