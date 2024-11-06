Hillel 818 Associate Director dies after six year battle with cancer

Evan Taksar Levental, who served as the associate director for advancement at Hillel 818 since 2018, has died according to a statement on Hillel 818’s Instagram account.

Taksar Levental was a San Fernando Valley Native, joining the Hillel 818 team in September 2018. She aimed to “help students find personal, relevant and meaningful connections to Judaism,” according to her profile on the Hillel 818 website. She died after a six year battle with cancer.

“Over Evan’s 6 and a half years at Hillel 818 she changed thousands of our students lives for the better, helped to raise millions of dollars to run our organization, and made the Jewish future stronger, better, and filled with more goodness and light,” said Matt Baram, executive director of Hillel 818 via Instagram.

Taksar Levental received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she was the vice president of the Hillel 818 student board. She also received a dual-Master’s degree in Jewish Professional Leadership and Near Eastern & Judaic Studies from the Hornstein Program at Brandeis University.

Prior to working at Hillel 818, Taksar Levental served as an assistant director of Camp Alonim in Simi Valley, a camp that “ensures that campers experience the vibrancy of Jewish life every day through music, Israeli dance, sports, arts and crafts, nature, and social action,” according to the camp’s mission statement.