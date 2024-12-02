The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Cultivating Local Knowledge’s First Seed Swap Preview: Learning and Exchanging

Nyan Gavino, Reporter
December 2, 2024
Photo courtesy of Cultivating Local Knowledge.

Cultivating Local Knowledge (CLK) is a project that seeks to enrich CSUN students and the San Fernando Valley community by sharing ecological knowledge. The initiative uses gardening and plant cultivation to build community both on campus and beyond.

“We seek to uncover the untapped wealth of Local Ecological Knowledge within CSUN and the San Fernando Valley,” said Lisa Shanti Chaudhari, co-director and faculty researcher of the HERE Center, which provides opportunities for students to collaborate and learn with the goal of reducing current health disparities.

Courtesy of Shakira Nieves, Cultivating Local Knowledge student assistant.

“We also just like different opportunities to spend time outside in green spaces, share our knowledge with others, activate hidden, slumbering knowledge and stories, and get our hands in the earth. Plants enrich our lives and planet in so many ways,” said Chaudhari.

The seed swap event provides an opportunity for students to exchange seeds and learn about proper gardening practices. The event is open to anyone interested in gardening or becoming a part of the campus cultivation community. The Seed Swap will take place in the CSUN Sustainability Center on Dec. 3, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The project goals are to bring together diverse stakeholders across campus, the Valley, and CSUN and other CSUs invested in resilience in our communities and who will co-develop opportunities to support existing and new projects,” said Chaudhari.

Chaudhari explained that attendees will have the chance to build community along with their knowledge of local and culturally relevant plants that are native to the California region. Through the swapping of seeds, the stories of care, value, use and cultural importance within them will also be shared. Restoring that connection to nature in the valley is very important, as gardening and cultivation have long been ignored.

“If some are curious, but don’t have seeds, we will have mini talks on the various related projects, we will have some native and winter crop seeds and seedlings,” said Chaudhari.

The event will also host a raffle every half-hour with a bigger raffle each hour. Even if students don’t have seeds, they are still encouraged to attend and take part in the learning and enrichment on campus. Chaundari also urged those interested in developing a workshop or presentation to email them at CLK@csun.edu with their ideas. CLK usually has three events per semester, while also tabling and co-sponsoring other faculty and student events.

For more events and staying up to date, the organization’s Instagram page can be found here. Their website can also be found here.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
A.S. chair of diversity, equity and inclusion Omar Jwainat, Deaf CSUNians' Vice President Martha Jaimes-Suazo, guest speaker Zachary Lotane and students strike a funny pose on Thursday, Nov. 21
‘Deaf people do not need to be fixed’: students strengthen understanding during AS DEI week
CSUN Therapist Amy Rosenblatt helping student at Trans Day of Remembrance event outside the USU on Nov. 20,2024.
Pride Center remembers transgender lives during awareness week
Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party attending a Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16.
Activists gather at Solidarity Hall LA to address post-election concerns
Actress, social media personality, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Tabitha Brown speaks about her experience in life and career during the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences's Salon Series in The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts Zev Yaroslavsky Rehearsal Room on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. "You are enough," said Brown when answering an attendee's question.
Tabitha Brown is freedom in CSBS Salon Series
President Garret Eiferman and Vice President Ashley Fisher of Revolutionary Scholars playing a card game with students.
Revolutionary Scholars Mixer: Inspire conversations on equity and fostering inclusive spaces on campus
Left to right: Josh Peck smiles as he is interviewed by AS Productions Event Producers Milana Hale and Janice Barajas at Big Lecture in the Plaza del Sol Performance Hall on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)
Josh Peck takes the stage at CSUN: A talk packed with laughter and wisdom
More in Featured
Matador forward Keonte Jones, 7, slams the ball over a Nobel Knight defender which electrified the crowd at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN Starts Strong With 6-2 Record After Thanksgiving Road Trip To Montana
CSUN Women’s Soccer forward Cassidy Imperial-Pham, 18, protects the ball from Hawaii Women’s Soccer defender Zabiola Zamora,19, at the Matador Soccer Field on Oct. 3, 2024.
Column: CSUN Women’s Soccer Shows Progress in Brewer’s Inaugural Season
Left to right: USC women's basketball forward-center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard Avery Howell, 23, defend against CSUN women's basketball players as CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, makes a screen for guard Erica Adams, 20, to get the ball which is being guarded by Malia Samuels, 10, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams' Journey as a Matador
Speakers, Madison Trujillo and Matthew Miehe, introducing themselves at the Northridge Review Launch Party and moderating the contributors reciting their work.
Northridge Review’s Launch Party Showcases Riveting Stories From the CSUN Community
Left to right: USC's forward center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard JuJu Watkins try to defend as CSUN center Yves Cox, 5, sets a screen on Watkins, leaving guard-forward Jenna Kilty, 0, open to shoot at the three-point line on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles
Kayla Rodriguez Hau and other members going over upcoming community service options, from Cora's Crafts Holiday Drive to Hermanas Sending Letters to Santa
Three clubs, one purpose: CSUN Latine Heritage clubs unite for Friendsgiving in Chicano House
More in News
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
CSUN student abroad in Korea: Their thoughts and experiences abroad
Poster advertising CTVA 415L - Latin American Cinema Course, coming Spring 2025.
CTVA Offers Latin American Cinema Course in Spring 2025 Semester
Mechelle Best, Dean of the College of Health and Human Development (HHD), hosting HHD Research Excellence and Innovation Conference on Nov. 7, 2024
CSUN’s Research Event Provides a Wide Spectrum View on Health and Human Development
Vice President for Student Affairs, Dr. William Watkins, speaking and encouraging students in the CSUN Pride Center during the Days After: A Community Dialogue event on Thursday, November 7, 2024.
Pride Center’s Days After: A Community Dialogue and Election Debrief
A plethora of flyers showcasing all of the UCS groups and workshops available to students. Two QR codes are posted on the left side of the board.
Be kind to your mind by using CSUN’s wellness services
Brie Loskota showcases river exercises from individuals in different locations from the past.
Building Peace Through Self-Awareness and Connection