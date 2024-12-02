Cultivating Local Knowledge’s First Seed Swap Preview: Learning and Exchanging

Cultivating Local Knowledge (CLK) is a project that seeks to enrich CSUN students and the San Fernando Valley community by sharing ecological knowledge. The initiative uses gardening and plant cultivation to build community both on campus and beyond.

“We seek to uncover the untapped wealth of Local Ecological Knowledge within CSUN and the San Fernando Valley,” said Lisa Shanti Chaudhari, co-director and faculty researcher of the HERE Center, which provides opportunities for students to collaborate and learn with the goal of reducing current health disparities.

“We also just like different opportunities to spend time outside in green spaces, share our knowledge with others, activate hidden, slumbering knowledge and stories, and get our hands in the earth. Plants enrich our lives and planet in so many ways,” said Chaudhari.

The seed swap event provides an opportunity for students to exchange seeds and learn about proper gardening practices. The event is open to anyone interested in gardening or becoming a part of the campus cultivation community. The Seed Swap will take place in the CSUN Sustainability Center on Dec. 3, 2024, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“The project goals are to bring together diverse stakeholders across campus, the Valley, and CSUN and other CSUs invested in resilience in our communities and who will co-develop opportunities to support existing and new projects,” said Chaudhari.

Chaudhari explained that attendees will have the chance to build community along with their knowledge of local and culturally relevant plants that are native to the California region. Through the swapping of seeds, the stories of care, value, use and cultural importance within them will also be shared. Restoring that connection to nature in the valley is very important, as gardening and cultivation have long been ignored.

“If some are curious, but don’t have seeds, we will have mini talks on the various related projects, we will have some native and winter crop seeds and seedlings,” said Chaudhari.

The event will also host a raffle every half-hour with a bigger raffle each hour. Even if students don’t have seeds, they are still encouraged to attend and take part in the learning and enrichment on campus. Chaundari also urged those interested in developing a workshop or presentation to email them at CLK@csun.edu with their ideas. CLK usually has three events per semester, while also tabling and co-sponsoring other faculty and student events.

For more events and staying up to date, the organization’s Instagram page can be found here. Their website can also be found here.