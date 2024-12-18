CSUN Women’s Tennis Unveil 2025 Spring Schedule

The women’s tennis team released their 2025 schedule last Monday with CSUN’s spring season set to begin on Jan. 17.

The Matadors are going into next year with a lot of momentum behind them as the team is coming off a fall season filled with positive results.

In the Fall the Matadors took nearly 20 victories throughout the Fall Invitational against seven different programs. And in October, the duo Angela Ho and Yuliia Zhytelna defeated their ranked opponents from USC during the ITA Regionals.

As the team goes into next year after impressive results in the Fall and an 13-7 overall record in the spring, head coach Gary Victor and the Matadors are vying for the 2025 season to be their year on top in the Big West.

With the schedule releasing, CSUN opens the year on the road with the Long Beach Invitational on Jan. 17th with the tournament running till the 19th. The team will then travel across the Pacific to Hawaii matching up with Hawaii Pacific University on the 24th and begin Big West play the next day taking on Hawaii.

Just a few days later the Matadors will return home on the 30th and host Westmont College for their home opener. Last season in the spring CSUN faced the Warriors that saw the Matadors taking the win.

After the home opener the Matadors will then continue their non-conference portion of the schedule going into late January to early February matching up with LMU, Caltech and Santa Clara University.

CSUN will then travel to Long Beach State on Feb. 15th for a conference matchup until they again continue with non-conference play until March. The Matadors will pick up Big West play again on Mar. 13th against UC Riverside and continue their slate of conference games throughout the month.

CSUN ends their regular season in April on the road against UC San Diego at La Jolla on the 19th.

If the Matadors reach postseason play at the end of the year they won’t need to travel far after their matchup at UC San Diego. This season’s 2025 Big West Tournament will be held at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, with matches scheduled from April 24th to 27th.