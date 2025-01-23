The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial
Daily Sundial

Matador Marquee

Jesse Illanes, Culture Editor
January 23, 2025

In welcoming the new year comes big changes, whether it is with jobs, the upcoming semester or personal changes you hope to aspire to. With this in mind, there are films and music albums that are set to inspire you and give new meaning to your goals in 2025.

© Golden Harvest
Fist of Fury (1972)
In Bruce Lee’s second leading role, he plays Chen Zhen, who learns his martial arts master passed away. When a Japanese dojo taunts his master’s death, Chen Zhen seeks revenge. He fights through oppression, including a famous scene where he kicks a racist park sign stating “No Dogs and Chinese Allowed.”

 

 

 

 

 

© Chartoff-Winkler Productions
Rocky (1976)
Rocky Balboa, an up-and-coming boxer, is given the opportunity of a lifetime to fight the heavyweight champion of the world. With doubts being cast on the “nobody” challenger, Rocky is a fighter with a heart of gold, caring for the people around him as much as he prepares for his title fight.

 

 

 

 

 

© American Playhouse
El Norte (1983)
Amidst the Guatemalan Civil War, a brother and sister flee to the United States for a better life. With the film being three chapters–life in Guatemala, their journey to the north and living in the U.S. – the film shows the struggle these pair of siblings go through and it is the definition of determination.

 

 

 

 

 

© Warner Bros. Pictures
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
A young man, living in a slum in Mumbai, becomes a contestant on the Hindi version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” As he comes close to winning the million, he is accused of cheating. During police questioning, he recounts his life story, which leads to how he answers each question.

