Gerardo’s Journey: ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’

As a full-time student at California State University, Northridge (CSUN), Gerardo Lemus Ramos, a hard-of-hearing student who uses a wheelchair, navigates campus life just like any other student. He participates in campus activities, enjoys hanging out with friends and is active in creating meaningful connections, proving that disability does not define a person’s ability to lead a fulfilling college experience.

Ramos knows how to advocate for his needs and believes that disabilities should not be seen as limitations. His experience at CSUN reflects his belief in not judging others based on appearances or abilities.

He studies criminal justice and forensic science and enjoys problem-solving. “I like to figure out and solve puzzles related to crimes, like seeing what happens after someone breaks a law, analyzing specific things and what influences people,” Ramos said. His goal is to make an impact in criminal justice and forensics using analytical skills.

While attending CSUN, Ramos has faced unique obstacles. As someone who uses a wheelchair due to asthma, he is often tired from walking long distances. However, he has never let his disability define his college experience. “I don’t think my disabilities have influenced my experiences in college. I’m happy that I go to CSUN, I don’t go without accessibility here,” he says.

Ramos advocates for himself to make sure that his experience is never less than perfect. He explained having to be more proactive, saying that if he notices an accessibility issue, he ensures to report it so that it is resolved quickly.

As the only hard-of-hearing and disabled person in his family, Ramos learned to become comfortable in speaking up for himself. “I am aware that I am the only Deaf and disabled person in my family… I’m pretty comfortable with it,” he said.

Although dinner-table syndrome, the phenomenon in which deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals are often excluded from conversations at mealtimes, is still an occurrence, he is able to advocate for himself to be accommodated. He does not shy away from asking people to repeat themselves, for explanations of the conversation and for hand-written notes.

Ramos is accustomed to having understanding and patience for those who might not know how to work with people of disabilities and diverse backgrounds. He recalled a memory from high school in which a classmate had difficulties working on a project with Ramos due to his physical differences.

“I didn’t really get upset. I was more patient in the situation, kind of trying to figure out how to connect with the student,” he said. Ramos successfully found common ground with the student, and the two were able to complete their project. He noted that it is important to have this kind of patience and understanding for those who might be unaware or ignorant, because this is how people learn.

Now in college, he credits CSUN’s accessible services for making his experience positive. From Matador Nights to holiday events, he is grateful that CSUN’s environment has been inclusive for him and his friends.

Despite living in a world that is often made inaccessible, Ramos surrounds himself with the right crowd in order to maintain motivation and inspiration.

“Having friends in your life is the key to keep things rolling. Family as well, and choosing the right major, just making sure you have the right people around you to keep things moving forward,” said Ramos.

He emphasized the importance of proactive communication while offering advice for those who might be in positions similar to his. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Be more proactive; if you feel there is an issue, say something to make sure it can be resolved,” said Ramos.

His message was clear: people with disabilities, those who are deaf, hard-of-hearing or use mobility aids, should not be judged based on their appearance. “Don’t judge something that you see or don’t see. You can’t judge people based on their capabilities, and what skills they have or what they don’t have for that manner,” he said.

Looking forward, Ramos hopes for a world where disabled people and people from diverse backgrounds support each other. “I would hope for people to try to build more connections with other people,” he said. His vision for the future includes a society that is effortlessly inclusive, where disabled people, people of color and allies are able to collaborate and work together effectively.

Ramos’s story is also a call for more patience and understanding from society. “I wish that more people had patience and were more open-minded, and don’t ignore [disabled] people or students thinking they can’t do something, when they actually can. Don’t judge a book by its cover.”