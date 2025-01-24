The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

CSUN Men’s Basketball Races Out To Best Season Opening Record Since 2007-08.

Gabriel Duarte, Sports Editor
January 24, 2025
Gabriel Duarte
CSUN Forward Grady Lewis (21) and guard PJ Fuller (4) talking about their assignments vs. Cal Poly on Dec 7, 2024.

The excitement for the CSUN men’s basketball team came back after a revival year last season, as the Matadors finished with a 19-15 record. This season, the Matadors haven’t slowed down and jumped out to a 6-2 record, their best start since the 2007-08 season.

The Matadors beat four Division I opponents en route to their five game winning streak after dropping their season opener to St. Bonaventure.
CSUN spent the Thanksgiving weekend in the state of Montana, participating in the Stew Morrill Classic at the University of Montana and playing a game at Montana State. The Matadors would go 2-1 in the Stew Morrill Classic, defeating Utah Tech and Denver on back-to-back nights on Nov. 24 and 25. Two days later, CSUN would be defeated by Montana, snapping their win streak. They would bounce back with a win over Montana State on Nov. 30 to end their weeklong trip to the Treasure State.
CSUN head coach Andy Newman completely reworked the roster over the offseason, bringing in 13 new players. One of the best additions to the team has been sophomore forward Marcus Adams Jr. The BYU transfer quickly found his role as the team’s sixth man. Adams is the team’s leading scorer with 16 points per game. Coming off the bench, he is second on the team with 28.1 minutes per game.
Another impactful addition to the team is California Baptist transfer Scotty Washington. The redshirt junior guard has been a scoring machine for the Matadors. He averages 13 points per game, but has gone over 20 points twice in his eight starts. Washington scored 21 points in CSUN’s win over Le Moyne on Nov. 4. He reached a career-high of 27 points when he led the Matadors to a 16-point comeback win over Sacramento State on Nov. 16.
Newman retained a trio of players that were big contributors to the team last season. The best of the returners, senior forward Keonte Jones, was a preseason All-Big West selection. Jones is the team’s second leading scorer with 15.6 points per game. He’s averaging nearly a double-double with his 9.1 rebounds per game, a team-high.
The Matadors were projected to finish sixth in the Big West conference according to the preseason coaches poll. CSUN will head into the conference opener vs. UC Riverside on Dec. 5, tied as the No. 4 team in the conference with a 6-2 record.

Mini Profiles

Adams has burst onto the scene for CSUN after transferring over from BYU. The California native appeared in only one game last season for the Cougars. Since coming over from CSUN, Adams has gone off for at least 15 points in six games out of eight games played.

Adams has burst onto the scene for CSUN after transferring over from BYU. The California native appeared in only one game last season for the Cougars. Since coming over to CSUN, Adams has gone off for at least 15 points in six games out of eight games played. (Gabriel Duarte)
Jones has lived up to the high expectations bestowed upon him in the pre-season. He nearly broke his career-high in points (24) with a 23-point game vs. Utah Tech. Through eight games played, jones put up four double-doubles. Through 34 games last season, he had five double-doubles. (Gabriel Duarte)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jones has lived up to the high expectations bestowed upon him in the preseason. He nearly broke his career-high in points (24) with a 23-point game vs. Utah Tech. Through eight games played, Jones put up four double-doubles. Through 34 games last season, he had five double-doubles.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Featured
Matador guard Tyler Beard, 0, and Long Beach guard Devin Askew, 9, share a laugh on the court at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2025.
CSUN Men’s Basketball Holding Steady As Conference Play Continues
Rolling Loud Main Stage 2024 Day 3
Rolling Loud Donates to Wildfire Relief Fund upon New Lineup Announcement
CSUN setter Donovan Constable, 23, celebrates a score during a game against the USC Trojans at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The Matadors lost in four sets 3-1.
Matadors Drop First Game of the Season to No. 6 USC
Illustration by Tania Huerta
All Eyes On January
Illustration by Tania Huerta.
OPINION: Blue State, Red Nation: The Role of California during a Trump Presidency
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
Creating Space for Queer Students of Color: One Black Student’s Fight for Inclusion
More in Print Editions
January 2025 - Volume 65 Issue 4
Welcome sign at the entrance of one of the two areas in the Marilyn Magaram Wellness Garden in the Sequoia Hall Courtyard on the CSUN campus on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Plant Yourself in Campus Life: Join the Community Garden
Gerardo Lemus Ramos poses for a photo at the National Center On Deafness (NCOD) at CSUN Dec. 4, 2024.
Gerardo’s Journey: ‘Don’t judge a book by its cover’
Photo courtesy of Aliyah Hinckley.
Staff Highlight
Public defender George A. Turner, Jr. discusses his career and how he approaches his clients at the 'Critical Race Theory, Ethnic Studies & the Criminal Legal System: A Conversation on Justice With Black Public Defenders' event in the Thousand Oaks room of the University Student Union on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024.
CSUN and Los Angeles React to the Election and Critical Race Theory
Photo by Aliyah Hinckley
CSUN 2024 Achievements: Retrospective and Future
More in Sports
Matador forward Keonte Jones slams one down as the Matadors down Long Beach State at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 23, 2025.
CSUN Uses Strong First Half Effort To Takedown LBSU
CSUN sprinter Wyatt Wiggins Jr. participating in an outdoor meet in 2024.
CSUN Track And Field Athletics Showout at Lumberjack Team Challenge
No. 18 Jalen Phillips springs on the court for his serve against Purdue fort Wayne on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. Phillips achieved 19 kills for the Matadors, helping the undefeated team claim another game.
CSUN Men’s Volleyball Finding Early Success, Eyes Ranked Opponents
Remaining undefeated, CSUN's volleyball team celebrate their fourth victory on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
Roadtrip Recap: CSUN Water Polo, Men’s Volleyball Remain Unbeaten
From left, Matadors Lorenzo Bertozzi (No. 2), Joao Favarim (No. 20) and Jalen Phillips (No.18) attempt to block Purdue Fort Wayne's JP Candrian spike over the net on Jan. 17 at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN Busts Out The Brooms Vs. Purdue Fort Wayne In Home Opener
The CSUN bench celebrates after scoring against Cal Poly on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif.
CSUN’s Struggles Continue Against The Rainbow Warriors