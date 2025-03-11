TPUSA event brings cheers and jeers

Conservative media influencer Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA and one of America’s most influential political personalities, visited CSUN’s campus on Thursday as part of his “The American Comeback Tour” at Matador Square. Hundreds attended the packed event in Matador Square, including CSUN students, staff and outside attendees.

Members of the CSUN community and outside groups promoted and protested the event. TPUSA’s CSUN chapter advertised it as one of roughly two dozen campus tours the nonprofit intends to conduct this year.

“Turning Point has a presence on over 3,500 college and high school campuses, so we like to do events where we get the student body out and engage,” said Andrew Colvet, Turning Point USA spokesman. “It gives us an opportunity to put these clips online, and then hundreds and hundreds of millions of views happen because of these interactions.”

Members of the CSUN Deaf community announced a counter-protest on social media before the event in opposition to Kirk’s appearance on campus, highlighting a previous statement of his that interpreters for the hearing-impaired are a “distraction.” Organizations outside CSUN also came to protest the event, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“Charlie Kirk and his movement, coming over here to try and call out young students into his crazy radical ideas that should not be welcome in any common-sense world, but is welcome over here in the USA in some parts,” said Gabe Motta PSL member as to why his organization showed up to protest the event. “We’re trying to say it’s not welcome over here, get the f**k out of here. The far-right wing — crazy anti-immigrant, racist ideas are not welcome in schools.”

Hundreds of supporters also attended and showed support for Kirk and Turning Point USA, including many pro-Trump and pro-Israel protesters both within and outside the CSUN community.

“I love Charlie Kirk, I think he is magnificent. But I am here to support the kids,” said Nava S. who asked that their last name not be used, an Israeli American who immigrated 34 years ago. “There is always a crowd that is against Israel and for Hamas …The anti-semitism, the Jew intimidation. Instead of standing against rapists, against murderers … you get out here and say ‘Free Palestine.’ Free for what?”

“This is not America. This is not the America I came to,” Nava continued. “The people who speak about it have no clue, they’re holding a sign and they think they’re supporting freedom.”

Many CSUN students showed up to express their displeasure with how they felt the country has changed since last November’s election.

“I don’t stand with fascists, and I don’t believe we should have fascists in our government,” said Sakib F. who asked that their last name not be used, a fourth-year CSUN psychology major who held up an unflattering illustrated photo of Turning Point USA’s founder and event speaker Charlie Kirk.

Kirk debated with detractors and supporters.

