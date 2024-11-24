The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Activists gather at Solidarity Hall LA to address post-election concerns

Alyssa Alvarez, Campus News Editor
November 24, 2024
Quinn Alexander
Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party attending a Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16.
FSP Los Angeles branch organizer Val Karlsson speaks to first time attendee Sofia Rodriguez. Quinn Alexander

In response to the post-election concerns, Los Angeles activists connected with allies worldwide via Zoom to discuss strategies for collective action, emphasizing today’s political struggles. Solidarity Hall Los Angeles hosted a gathering on Saturday, Nov. 16 and encouraged Los Angeles locals and neighbors to attend and join in on the discussion.

Solidarity Hall, an organizing center and bookstore, often a hub for activism, with its posters lined the walls, and a communal table of food and refreshments while couches surrounded a large TV streaming the live discussion. Attendees, both in-person and online– from places as far as Melbourne, Australia– discussed global solidarity in uncertain times.

Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party talking in Solidarity Hall following Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16. (Quinn Alexander)

The event was hosted by the Freedom Socialist Party (FSP), a political organization focused on advocating for worker rights, gender equity, racial and ethnic justice and global solidarity. FSP has branch locations in Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, Los Angeles and Melbourne.

“So multi-issue, feminist race liberationist leadership is really key. And that’s what we strive to provide in FSP,” said Gray-Schlink. “Working people, we have ‘fight-back’ in our veins, and that’s the truth.”

The idea of “fighting” echoed frequently in the personal thoughts that were shared about organizing for change.

Val Karlsson, the Los Angeles branch organizer for FSP, hosted the Zoom event at Solidarity Hall to create a hybrid experience, bringing people together in person to share their feelings and experiences.

Comrades of the Freedom Socialist Party eat home made chips in Solidarity Hall before Post Election: A Call To Action event on Nov. 16. (Quinn Alexander)

“The ideas that we’re putting out is that it’s important for all of us who are the victims of this fascist movement… to come together, make a common cause, and fight it,” said Karlsson.

FSP actively encourages people of all ages to join its efforts. Karlsson acknowledged the importance of involving younger generations, noting that everyone has a role in social movements, regardless of age or occupation. She highlighted that students and young people, in particular, will be crucial in carrying the fight forward.

“Some of our members camped out with the people of UCLA last spring. We go to the demonstrations, we invite people to our meetings and study groups,” said Karlsson. 

Most of those gathered at Solidarity Hall were returning members, but one first-time attendee found the event to be a valuable learning experience. 

Sofia Rodriguez shared that she has activist friends, including some from the Palestinian community, whom she hopes to invite to Solidarity Hall for future events.

Miscellaneous posters used during protests attended by Freedom Socialist Party comrades hung on the wall of Solidarity Hall. (Quinn Alexander)

“I have people that I definitely do want to talk to about this place, because I am pretty sure that if they knew about it, they should show up too,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez explained that while she typically avoids large events or protests, the outcome of this election stirred strong emotions and compelled her to take action.

“I haven’t been to a protest, because I guess I am afraid of police brutality.. It just wasn’t something I was ready for back in the day. Something that after this election, I think that we don’t really have a choice but to show up,” said Rodriguez.

