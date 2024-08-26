The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Ones to Watch: Fall Sports

Gabriel Duarte
August 26, 2024
Taylor Arthur
CSUN goalkeeper Hayden Mauldin, 0, saves a shot by Hawaii during a game at the Matador Soccer Field on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Northridge, Calif.

It’s a new year for CSUN athletics and that means some fresh faces and familiar names are back for another season. Men’s and women’s soccer as well as women’s volleyball will be in season and underway.

Women’s soccer and volleyball will feature new coaching staffs.

Women’s soccer

On the pitch, head coach Gina Brewer, hired in mid-February, makes her Matador coaching debut on the road at California Baptist on Aug. 15. Despite her late start, Brewer says she has been excited to see the progress made during the spring training sessions.

One of the biggest names to watch this fall is Hayden Mauldin. Mauldin, the team’s veteran goalkeeper, earned the starting job last year and never looked back. She led the Big West conference in saves per game with 5.22 and was second in overall saves with 94.

Having Mauldin between the sticks gives her a source of stability in a team that went through hefty turnover numbers, Brewer said.

Women’s volleyball

Heading over to the hardwood, head coach Aquiles Montoya will make his collegiate debut at home on Aug. 24 when Cal State Los Angeles travels to the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

Montoya’s squad includes 10 newcomers. Among the standouts is Amaris Smith.

Smith is a 6’2 outside hitter transferred from Long Island University in New York. Smith is highly experienced— she appeared in 58 matches for the Sharks over the past two seasons and won the Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year Award in 2022.

Smith will battle it out for a starting spot in the rotation and figures to play a big role in Montoya’s plans for year one, he said.

Men’s soccer

Midfielder Jorge Solorzano, 7, gets a corner kick for the Matadors during the game against the Sacramento State Hornets on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Matador Soccer Field in Northridge, Calif. (Aliyah Hinckley)

Superstar attacking midfielder Jorge Solorzano will lead the Matadors as a redshirt sophomore. Solorzano has big expectations a year after earning a spot on the 2023 Big West All-Freshman team as well as the 2023 Big West Freshman of the Year award.

Solorzano is gearing up to be the next great player for head coach Terry Davila after last year’s team captain, Jamar Ricketts, was drafted 13th overall in the 2024 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

These are just a few names out of the many that are going to shine for the Matadors this fall. Be sure to check out these extraordinary talents and support them at home games.

